Speeding at 218 km/h on Trakia Highway as Bulgarian Police Step Up Checks

Police in Sliven reported a series of serious traffic violations on the Trakia highway over the recent weekends, including cases of extreme speeding. Two drivers were caught driving at 206 km/h and 218 km/h respectively, well above the permitted 140 km/h limit. In addition, two vehicles were found tailing an official car with special driving rights, attempting to use its speed as cover to move faster. Authorities also identified drivers who continuously occupied the left-hand fast lane despite the right-hand lane being free. All offenders were issued citations.

As part of the intensified checks, officers stopped and inspected 984 vehicles and questioned 1,286 individuals. The enhanced police presence remains in place along the Trakia highway, as well as on the main and secondary road network across the Sliven region, with the goal of reducing dangerous driving and preventing further incidents.

Meanwhile, another serious road accident occurred today on the Hemus highway in the direction of Varna. Two trucks collided shortly after 11 a.m., with one vehicle overturning as a result. The Ministry of Interior has stated that, so far, there are no reports of casualties. Traffic along the affected stretch has been completely closed, with a detour route established. Police officers are currently directing vehicles to ensure order and safety until normal movement on the highway is restored.