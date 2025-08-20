Bulgarian Farmers Sound Alarm: Irrigation Water Shortage Threatens Fruit and Vegetable Sector

Business » INDUSTRY | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 13:54
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Farmers Sound Alarm: Irrigation Water Shortage Threatens Fruit and Vegetable Sector

Bulgarian fruit and vegetable producers warned that the survival of their sector is now at stake because of the lack of water for irrigation. The Chamber of Fruit and Vegetable Industry addressed an open letter to Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova and the heads of parliamentary groups, demanding an urgent meeting. According to the producers, crops that managed to withstand this year’s severe weather could still be lost if irrigation does not resume. Such a blow, they stressed, would be irreversible and would directly threaten the country’s food security. The Chamber’s chairman, Tsvetan Tsekov, said that despite earlier requests to the Ministry of Environment and Water for dialogue, there has been no response, which has pushed them to call for swift institutional action.

Producers are insisting on real and immediate access to water resources for irrigation, along with a simplified procedure for using surface waters. They also want to meet with the institutions responsible for water management without further delay. In their letter, the association appealed to be heard by the parliamentary agriculture committee in order to present the actual condition of the sector and outline the urgent problems it faces. Tsekov warned that the risk of bankruptcies is growing, and with it the danger that Bulgarian fruit and vegetable production could disappear. He underlined that all possible measures must be taken to prevent such an outcome.

Meanwhile, water shortages are also pressing in Pleven and the region. ViK-Pleven, with the support of “Sofiiska Voda,” has identified priority areas for replacing worn-out water pipes. Around 40 million leva are being redirected to finance the renewal of about 30 kilometers of the most problematic sections, selected after field studies and expert assessments. At the same time, exploratory drilling has begun near the “Vit” pumping station in search of a deeper aquifer that could provide additional supplies. According to ViK-Pleven manager Eng. Kliment Todorov, these measures are short-term but necessary to stabilize the system. He explained that conditions are particularly difficult along the “Cherni Osam” transmission group, which feeds water from Lovech to Pleven, with seven villages currently affected by critical shortages. The utility is seeking every possible option to secure extra volumes and bring some stability to the supply.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, food, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

'Crossing Mountains and Seas 2025': Young Artists Unite Bulgaria and China Through Art

A Bulgarian-Chinese cultural exhibition, featuring the works of young artists and their teachers, opened this week at the Union of Bulgarian Artists in Sofia

Society » Culture | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins Europe’s Beneficiary Verification Scheme to Combat Online Payment Fraud

BORICA has officially become the first and only Bulgarian provider registered in the public register of the European Payments Council (EPC), following the completion of registration and technical compliance procedures

Business | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Fire in Pirin Near Ilindentsi Still Not Fully Extinguished

The wildfire in Pirin, which broke out near the village of Ilindentsi, has been contained, but authorities caution that it is not yet fully extinguished

Society » Environment | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Murder Over Noise Complaint: Bulgarian Photographer Dinko Georgiev Beaten to Death by Loud Neighbors

In the town of General Toshevo, Bulgaria, 67-year-old photographer Dinko Ivanov Georgiev lost his life following a violent altercation over loud noise

Crime | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Bulgaria: Simulation Shows How a 200 km/h Car-Bus Collision Can Turn Fatal (VIDEO)

A dramatic experiment conducted years ago by car racer Dimitar Iliev and expert Filip Lazarov has shown what happens when a passenger car collides with a bus at speeds exceeding 200 km/h

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

US Open Qualifiers: Bulgaria’s Tomova Dominates Spanish Opponent

Bulgaria’s leading tennis player Viktoriya Tomova began her campaign in the US Open qualifiers with a strong victory.

Sports | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 11:11

Can Bulgaria’s Canning Sector Survive? Experts Warn of Industry Collapse

The Bulgarian canning industry is facing a critical moment, with experts warning that it could be approaching its end

Business » Industry | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:03

Former Deputy PM Warns of Weak Bulgarian Industry and Risks in Euro Introduction Law

Meglena Plugchieva, former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Ambassador to Germany, Switzerland, and Montenegro, voiced skepticism about the planned priority for Bulgarian products in the so-called “People Shops”

Business » Industry | August 11, 2025, Monday // 08:04

The Growth of Bingo Around the World

Bingo is a social game that brings gamers together.

Business » Industry | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 08:15

Bulgaria: Domestic Food and Beverage Prices Surge While Export Prices Show Mixed Trends

Food producers in Bulgaria have raised prices on the domestic market significantly more than on export markets

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 13:10

Bulgarian Winemakers Brace for Lower Grape Harvest Due to Persistent Drought

Bulgaria’s wine sector faces a challenging year as winemakers anticipate lower grape yields, largely due to ongoing drought conditions

Business » Industry | August 4, 2025, Monday // 08:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria