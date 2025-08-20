Bulgarian Farmers Sound Alarm: Irrigation Water Shortage Threatens Fruit and Vegetable Sector

Bulgarian fruit and vegetable producers warned that the survival of their sector is now at stake because of the lack of water for irrigation. The Chamber of Fruit and Vegetable Industry addressed an open letter to Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova and the heads of parliamentary groups, demanding an urgent meeting. According to the producers, crops that managed to withstand this year’s severe weather could still be lost if irrigation does not resume. Such a blow, they stressed, would be irreversible and would directly threaten the country’s food security. The Chamber’s chairman, Tsvetan Tsekov, said that despite earlier requests to the Ministry of Environment and Water for dialogue, there has been no response, which has pushed them to call for swift institutional action.

Producers are insisting on real and immediate access to water resources for irrigation, along with a simplified procedure for using surface waters. They also want to meet with the institutions responsible for water management without further delay. In their letter, the association appealed to be heard by the parliamentary agriculture committee in order to present the actual condition of the sector and outline the urgent problems it faces. Tsekov warned that the risk of bankruptcies is growing, and with it the danger that Bulgarian fruit and vegetable production could disappear. He underlined that all possible measures must be taken to prevent such an outcome.

Meanwhile, water shortages are also pressing in Pleven and the region. ViK-Pleven, with the support of “Sofiiska Voda,” has identified priority areas for replacing worn-out water pipes. Around 40 million leva are being redirected to finance the renewal of about 30 kilometers of the most problematic sections, selected after field studies and expert assessments. At the same time, exploratory drilling has begun near the “Vit” pumping station in search of a deeper aquifer that could provide additional supplies. According to ViK-Pleven manager Eng. Kliment Todorov, these measures are short-term but necessary to stabilize the system. He explained that conditions are particularly difficult along the “Cherni Osam” transmission group, which feeds water from Lovech to Pleven, with seven villages currently affected by critical shortages. The utility is seeking every possible option to secure extra volumes and bring some stability to the supply.