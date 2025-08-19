Bulgaria Faces Water Crisis: Peevski Proposes National Water Board to Secure Supply

Delyan Peevski, leader of “DPS-New Beginning,” has called on National Assembly Speaker Nataliya Kiselova to convene an extraordinary session of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Water. His aim is to draft and adopt measures for the “immediate, effective, and decisive resolution of the systemic water crisis” affecting Bulgaria.

In a statement to the media, Peevski stressed the urgency of the situation. He noted that at least half a million Bulgarians are currently impacted by water shortages, and warned that continued delays, deferrals, and bureaucratic shifting of responsibility could put the entire population at risk in the near future. According to him, the growing drinking water crisis demands prompt and strong action from the state to protect public access to safe water.

Peevski highlighted the fragmented management of water resources as a key factor in the ongoing crisis. At present, four ministries, multiple secondary administrators, municipalities, and private companies are involved in water management, often passing responsibility from one body to another. This lack of centralized oversight, he said, is why a significant portion of the Bulgarian population lacks reliable access to drinking water.

To address these challenges, Peevski proposed several urgent measures. These include drilling new wells, testing and ensuring water quality, identifying new water sources, cleaning existing water sources and supply pipes to populated areas, and replacing, repairing, or constructing the entire water supply and sewerage infrastructure. Additionally, irrigation systems for both agricultural land and industrial use require attention and modernization.

Given the absence of a cohesive, functioning water management system, Peevski recommended the creation of a national water board. This body would bring together representatives from all institutions and agencies involved in water resource management, ensuring a coordinated and centralized approach. The national water board, he said, would also secure financial support for all projects through a combination of the national budget, European Union funding, and capital from the Bulgarian Development Bank, providing a stable foundation for long-term water security in Bulgaria.