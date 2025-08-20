Bulgaria: Bus Driver on Ventilator After Sofia Crash, Two Weeks from Retirement

Society » INCIDENTS | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Bus Driver on Ventilator After Sofia Crash, Two Weeks from Retirement

The driver of the bus involved in the recent serious accident in Sofia remains in critical condition, intubated and on ventilator support. His son, Danil Petrov, spoke about his father’s condition on Nova TV, describing the severity of the injuries and the tense situation his family has been facing since the crash.

Petrov recounted that when he arrived at the emergency room, nearly 50 people were present, all relatives of the victims. His father, a lifelong driver with experience both in Bulgaria and abroad, was initially conscious but severely injured. He suffered wounds to his arm, with visible tendon damage, chest trauma, and major breathing difficulties. On the second day, his condition worsened, leading doctors to intubate him and place him on mechanical ventilation.

My father is 66, turning 67 on August 25. He had submitted his retirement paperwork and had just two weeks left before officially retiring,” Petrov said. He added that his father’s lifelong dedication to driving included stints abroad, and he had even convinced the family to return to Bulgaria instead of relocating to Germany. Beyond driving, Petrov noted his father had a theological education and had built chapels and fountains.

Reflecting on the accident, Petrov stressed the preventable nature of such incidents. “For some young drivers, this is a minute of adrenaline, but the consequences for families remain. These tragedies happen because certain people are allowed to drive recklessly,” he said. He cited the driver of the car that struck the bus, Viktor Iliev, noting he had accumulated seven traffic violations in just two weeks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that Iliev has a total of eight recorded violations during his driving career, including lack of technical inspection, absence of a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, reflective vest, and not wearing a seat belt as a passenger. Four of these violations were registered before Iliev even obtained his license, including fines and a speeding ticket. Authorities have not clarified whether the speeding violation occurred while Iliev was unlicensed.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, crash, Iliev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Simulation Shows How a 200 km/h Car-Bus Collision Can Turn Fatal (VIDEO)

A dramatic experiment conducted years ago by car racer Dimitar Iliev and expert Filip Lazarov has shown what happens when a passenger car collides with a bus at speeds exceeding 200 km/h

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Permanent Arrest Over High-Speed Collision

The Sofia City Court has ordered the permanent detention of 21-year-old Viktor Iliev following a severe traffic accident in Sofia on Friday

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:19

Here Is the 21-Year-Old Driver Who Crashed into a Sofia Bus, Leaving At Least One Dead (UPDATED)

A severe traffic collision in Sofia early this morning has resulted in one fatality and six injuries after a car slammed into a public transport bus

Crime | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:31

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Ukrainian Bus Driver Detained Near Bulgaria's Burgas with Nearly 3‰ Alcohol

A 51-year-old Ukrainian national driving a bus was found heavily intoxicated behind the wheel in Bulgaria's Burgas region, local police reported.

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 10:11

Nighttime Horror in Razgrad: Car Slams Into Bistro, Leaves Three Dead

Three people were killed in the early hours of July 6 in Razgrad, when a 19-year-old driver crashed a car into a group sitting outside a local restaurant

Society » Incidents | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 11:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragedy in Bulgarian City: Renovation Left Terraces Without Railings, Man Dies

In Svishtov, residents of a block of flats known as “Patriarch Evtimii” have been living with a dangerous reality for months

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Bulgaria: Mother Recalls Horror as Both Safety Belts Failed in Son’s Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

Maria Daneva, mother of the 8-year-old boy from Razlog who tragically died while parasailing in Nessebar, recounted the horrifying moments of the accident in front of bTV.

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 10:38

Bulgaria: Simulation Shows How a 200 km/h Car-Bus Collision Can Turn Fatal (VIDEO)

A dramatic experiment conducted years ago by car racer Dimitar Iliev and expert Filip Lazarov has shown what happens when a passenger car collides with a bus at speeds exceeding 200 km/h

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:07

Child’s death in Nessebar: Missing Safety Belt Searched by Divers, Inspected Boat, Fully Equipped Ambulance

Divers have been tasked with searching the seabed off Nessebar’s South Beach in an effort to recover the broken seat belt buckles that caused the death of an 8-year-old boy during a parasailing accident

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 08:51

After the Death of a Child: Ambulance Lacked Equipment During the Fatal Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

In Nessebar, the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy during a parasailing attraction on South Beach highlighted serious gaps in emergency response

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria