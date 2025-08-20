Bulgaria: Bus Driver on Ventilator After Sofia Crash, Two Weeks from Retirement

The driver of the bus involved in the recent serious accident in Sofia remains in critical condition, intubated and on ventilator support. His son, Danil Petrov, spoke about his father’s condition on Nova TV, describing the severity of the injuries and the tense situation his family has been facing since the crash.

Petrov recounted that when he arrived at the emergency room, nearly 50 people were present, all relatives of the victims. His father, a lifelong driver with experience both in Bulgaria and abroad, was initially conscious but severely injured. He suffered wounds to his arm, with visible tendon damage, chest trauma, and major breathing difficulties. On the second day, his condition worsened, leading doctors to intubate him and place him on mechanical ventilation.

“My father is 66, turning 67 on August 25. He had submitted his retirement paperwork and had just two weeks left before officially retiring,” Petrov said. He added that his father’s lifelong dedication to driving included stints abroad, and he had even convinced the family to return to Bulgaria instead of relocating to Germany. Beyond driving, Petrov noted his father had a theological education and had built chapels and fountains.

Reflecting on the accident, Petrov stressed the preventable nature of such incidents. “For some young drivers, this is a minute of adrenaline, but the consequences for families remain. These tragedies happen because certain people are allowed to drive recklessly,” he said. He cited the driver of the car that struck the bus, Viktor Iliev, noting he had accumulated seven traffic violations in just two weeks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that Iliev has a total of eight recorded violations during his driving career, including lack of technical inspection, absence of a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, reflective vest, and not wearing a seat belt as a passenger. Four of these violations were registered before Iliev even obtained his license, including fines and a speeding ticket. Authorities have not clarified whether the speeding violation occurred while Iliev was unlicensed.