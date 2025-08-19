Sofia Police Crack Down: Fake License and Five Unlicensed Drivers Detected in Three Days

Sofia Faces Nine Days Without Heating in Early September Due to Major Plant Repairs
A major planned repair will leave tens of thousands of residents in Sofia without heat supply for nine days at the start of September
Over a three-day police operation in Sofia, authorities identified several drivers violating traffic laws, including one person using a forged driver’s license, BNR reported. The information was provided by Commissioner Stefan Totev, deputy head of the Fifth Police Department. In total, five drivers without valid licenses were also detected since Friday.
Commissioner Totev explained that the ongoing operation across the capital is focused on preventing road traffic incidents and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Among the cases uncovered were drivers operating vehicles after consuming alcohol, alongside the individual caught with the counterfeit license.
Regarding the fake license, Totev detailed that some are crafted to appear convincingly authentic, making it difficult to immediately determine their validity. Others are of lower quality and easier to spot. The authenticity of a license can be conclusively verified by comparing it with official samples from Bulgaria or other countries.
This initiative is part of a broader effort by Sofia police to identify unlicensed drivers and prevent potential traffic-related hazards across the city.
In the town of General Toshevo, Bulgaria, 67-year-old photographer Dinko Ivanov Georgiev lost his life following a violent altercation over loud noise
Bulgarian authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Parvomay
Two foreign nationals in serious condition were discovered during a police operation in the Sofia-region village of Dolni Bogrov
Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria
A tragic incident has shaken the Bulgarian town of Parvomay after the wife of a local policeman was found murdered in her home
The Sofia City Court has ordered the permanent detention of 21-year-old Viktor Iliev following a severe traffic accident in Sofia on Friday
