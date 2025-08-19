Sofia Police Crack Down: Fake License and Five Unlicensed Drivers Detected in Three Days

Over a three-day police operation in Sofia, authorities identified several drivers violating traffic laws, including one person using a forged driver’s license, BNR reported. The information was provided by Commissioner Stefan Totev, deputy head of the Fifth Police Department. In total, five drivers without valid licenses were also detected since Friday.

Commissioner Totev explained that the ongoing operation across the capital is focused on preventing road traffic incidents and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Among the cases uncovered were drivers operating vehicles after consuming alcohol, alongside the individual caught with the counterfeit license.

Regarding the fake license, Totev detailed that some are crafted to appear convincingly authentic, making it difficult to immediately determine their validity. Others are of lower quality and easier to spot. The authenticity of a license can be conclusively verified by comparing it with official samples from Bulgaria or other countries.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Sofia police to identify unlicensed drivers and prevent potential traffic-related hazards across the city.