Zelensky Thanks US First Lady for Bringing Attention to 'Abduction of Ukrainian Children'

World » UKRAINE | Author: ANI |August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Zelensky Thanks US First Lady for Bringing Attention to 'Abduction of Ukrainian Children'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the first lady of the United States for her 'peace letter' to Russian President Vladimir Putin which raised the issue of 'abduction of Ukrainian children'. Expressing his gratitude, Zelensky said that he would work to negotiate all-for-all prisoners of war exchange.

He shared the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday.

Zelensky said, "I want to thank FLOTUS Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war - the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin. This issue lies at the heart of the war's humanitarian tragedy - our children, broken families, the pain of separation. At least 20,000 children were taken. I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause."

Zelensky further added that they are tirelessly working towards bringing every child home.

He further added, "The same applies for our prisoners of war and civilians held in Russia for years, some since 2014, in very bad conditions. Thousands of people still need to be freed - and this is a part of making peace. We will work to negotiate all-for-all prisoners of war exchange, and we are grateful to have strong friends who help."

He made the comments in response to a post by US President Donald Trump who had said on Tuesday that he and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen had been discussing the "massive worldwide problem of missing children".

Trump said that the matter is at priority and noted that the world would work to bring the children back to their families.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Ursula von der Leyen, the distinguished and Highly Respected President of the European Commission, and I have been discussing the massive Worldwide problem of missing children. This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!"

On August 15, US First Lady Melania Trump had penned a letter to the Russian President, urging that "it is time" for the protection of children and the future generations. "Such a bold idea transcends all human division", the letter added.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Trump with a letter from the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska for US First Lady, Melania Trump.

The development came during the heels of Donald Trump's multilateral meeting with European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky's meeting with Trump follows an earlier meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

European leaders also arrived in Washington to show solidarity with Ukraine and advocate for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement.

The meeting involved Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Finland's Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission.

Source: ANI

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Trump, children

Related Articles:

Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

NATO Troops in Ukraine? Trump Says Putin Won’t Mind

US President Donald Trump has stated unequivocally that, if re-elected, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19

Bulgarian and European Officials Emphasize Unity and Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the importance of sustaining all established channels of support for Ukraine, describing them as vital elements of security guarantees

World » EU | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 16:28

Zelensky Confirms USD 90 Billion US Weapons Plan, Says Trilateral Meeting Dates Yet To Be Finalized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) confirmed plans for Ukraine to purchase USD 90 billion worth of American weapons through European funding as part of its security guarantees

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Trump: Peace Prospects in Ukraine to Be Clear Within Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will soon become evident whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

Will Trump Force Peace? Zelensky Arrives at White House with Europe Behind Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 20:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Signals Possible US Air Role in Ukraine as Europe Prepares Ground Deployment

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Washington may provide Ukraine with air support as part of a broader peace arrangement with Russia, though he ruled out the deployment of American ground troops

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

NATO Troops in Ukraine? Trump Says Putin Won’t Mind

US President Donald Trump has stated unequivocally that, if re-elected, he will not authorise the deployment of American troops to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19

Zelensky Confirms USD 90 Billion US Weapons Plan, Says Trilateral Meeting Dates Yet To Be Finalized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) confirmed plans for Ukraine to purchase USD 90 billion worth of American weapons through European funding as part of its security guarantees

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Trump: Peace Prospects in Ukraine to Be Clear Within Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will soon become evident whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

Will Trump Force Peace? Zelensky Arrives at White House with Europe Behind Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 20:52

Zelensky Pushes Trump for Security Guarantees as European Allies Watch Closely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, in talks centered on potential security guarantees and the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria