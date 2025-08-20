Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach. The child was accompanied by his mother, and the accident happened while they were lifted to a height of around 50 meters.

According to initial unofficial reports, the safety belt that secured the boy to the parachute gave way, causing him to fall. His mother remained suspended in the air after the incident. The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office has taken charge of the investigation, and three individuals connected with the operation of the attraction were detained by the police on the previous day.

The “Maritime Administration,” which supervises the vessels towing such parachutes, confirmed that the boat involved had passed inspection just a month earlier. It carried all the required documents and insurance. However, questions remain regarding which institution is responsible for ensuring the safety of the parasailing equipment itself, leaving a regulatory gap that is now under scrutiny.

Witnesses on the beach described the desperate efforts to save the child. Tihomir Atanasov, who was present, explained on BNT that rescuers managed to bring the boy ashore, showing faint signs of life. He was immediately taken to the medical point on the beach, where doctors and lifeguards worked continuously for over an hour in an attempt to resuscitate him. Atanasov pointed out delays in the arrival of emergency teams, saying the first ambulance came at least 20 minutes after the 112 call but lacked adequate equipment for this type of resuscitation. A second ambulance was then dispatched from Burgas with a police escort, yet it still needed around 40 minutes to reach the site. In total, more than an hour had passed before proper emergency support arrived. According to the witness, a faster medical response might have given the child a chance of survival.

The head of the Water Rescue Service, Ivan Georgiev, also commented on the tragedy, stressing that such an event is unprecedented in Bulgaria. He noted that lifeguards and the medical team reacted immediately once they were alerted by beachgoers, preparing to receive the inflatable equipment carrying the injured child and starting resuscitation procedures as soon as he was brought ashore. Georgiev described the incident as a “first-of-its-kind ridiculous tragedy” for the country and emphasized that maximum safety on the beach and in the water area remains the main responsibility of both lifeguards and concessionaires. He added that similar parasailing accidents had been previously registered only in Greece and Montenegro, underlining the rarity of such cases.

The investigation is ongoing, with attention now focused not only on the individuals detained but also on the broader issue of regulatory oversight concerning the safety of such attractions.