Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway, despite the blaze having been localized. Fire crews continue working on extinguishing smoldering tree trunks and scattered hotspots, with expectations that these final remnants will be dealt with over the course of the day.

Separately, authorities managed to bring under control the fire that erupted at the landfill near the village of Shishmantsi in the Plovdiv region. A mobile air quality monitoring station has been deployed on site to ensure there are no health risks. The precise cause of the landfill blaze has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the fire that spread through the “Seventh Kilometer” area near Stara Zagora has also been extinguished. In connection with the incident, two men were released on bail after being accused of sparking the flames through negligence while using a flex tool in a residential yard. The investigation into their role in the fire is still ongoing.

As a result of the containment, the state of emergency that had been declared in Stara Zagora municipality was lifted yesterday.