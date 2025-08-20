Trump: Peace Prospects in Ukraine to Be Clear Within Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will soon become evident whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached. Speaking during meetings in Washington with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump remarked that “in a week or two” the outcome of efforts to end the conflict should be clearer.

Trump stressed that he maintains a “great relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes both Moscow and Kyiv want a resolution. “We’ll know soon whether we can solve this or whether the fighting continues,” he said, adding that Washington would do “its best to end it” in order to save lives. He confirmed plans to call Putin following the talks and said he is determined to arrange direct discussions involving the United States, Ukraine, and Russia.

During the Washington gathering, European leaders underlined that Ukraine’s long-term security must be safeguarded. They disclosed that work has been underway for months on a framework comparable to NATO’s Article 5, which would commit partners to collective defense in the event of renewed aggression. In contrast to Trump, who no longer views a ceasefire as a precondition for negotiations, European officials insisted that halting hostilities remains essential.

Trump also stated that a potential exchange of territory between Ukraine and Russia could form part of the discussions, taking into account the current lines of control. Zelensky later confirmed that territorial matters would be handled directly in talks with Putin, while broader security guarantees would be negotiated with international partners.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Kyiv is prepared for unconditional peace talks, warning that setting preconditions would only allow Moscow to introduce its own. He argued that certain regions, including Crimea, were occupied without major fighting, making their status unique in negotiations. In addition, Zelensky highlighted the importance of recovering abducted Ukrainian children and said the United States had agreed to assist in efforts toward comprehensive prisoner exchanges.

Financial concerns were also raised. Zelensky noted that Ukraine requires significant funding to sustain its defenses and domestic production, suggesting that international partners should integrate financial assistance into the broader package of security guarantees. He disclosed an agreement under which Washington would purchase Ukrainian-produced drones once export restrictions are lifted, providing support for Ukraine’s defense industry.

Trump, for his part, said he hopes to convene a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin “as soon as possible.” He expressed optimism that “very good things” could result from direct talks, though he acknowledged that any decision rests with Kyiv and its people. In a subsequent statement, Trump confirmed that he had already spoken with Putin to begin arrangements for a meeting, with media reports indicating it could take place by the end of August.

The U.S. president added that prisoner exchanges could be agreed shortly, noting that more than 1,000 individuals may be released soon. He described Putin’s willingness to consider security guarantees for Ukraine as a “significant step” toward ending the conflict. Trump also said European nations would likely take on most of the responsibility in providing those guarantees, coordinated with the United States.

At the Oval Office, Zelensky and Trump both described their bilateral talks as “very good.” The Ukrainian president explained that they had focused on security commitments and humanitarian issues such as prisoner releases and the return of deported children. Zelensky also showed Trump a map of the frontline situation.

Following the series of meetings, Trump reaffirmed that he does not see a ceasefire as a necessary prelude to negotiations. He reiterated that the security architecture under discussion could involve American participation, without confirming or denying the possibility of U.S. troop deployments. Zelensky thanked both Trump and European partners for military assistance delivered through NATO mechanisms.

Ukraine, meanwhile, continues to rely on an expanding coalition of partners. More than 30 countries, including EU members, Canada, and Japan, have pledged to support Kyiv with security guarantees. Some are prepared to provide a peacekeeping presence, while others will contribute intelligence, naval security, or air defense measures. “Ukraine is not alone, and it is important that we have such strong support,” Zelensky concluded.