Zelensky Pushes Trump for Security Guarantees as European Allies Watch Closely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, in talks centered on potential security guarantees and the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia.

During the Oval Office meeting, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s goal of ending the war and welcomed Trump’s signal of openness to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We are ready for trilateral talks. As president said, it's a good signal about trilateral,” Zelensky told reporters. Trump added that there could be “a reasonable chance of ending the war” if such talks take place.

When asked if security guarantees might include the deployment of U.S. troops, Trump avoided a direct answer, stressing instead that Washington would ensure “very good protection, very good security” for Ukraine. He emphasized that any peace achieved must be lasting.

A notable detail in the Oval Office was the display of a large map of Ukraine, with the territories under Russian occupation shaded in pink. According to journalists present, Trump may have been using the map to underscore territorial issues, potentially as part of peace considerations. Zelensky thanked Trump for providing the map during their discussion, noting that it helped illustrate the battlefield situation. He later said that sensitive matters, including possible territorial concessions, would only be discussed directly between leaders during mediated talks.

Following their private meeting, Zelensky and Trump joined European leaders outside the White House for a joint photograph before launching broader discussions. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump confirmed he would speak with Putin later in the day, after concluding talks with Zelensky and European counterparts.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa announced he had convened a video conference of EU leaders for Aug. 19 to review the outcome of the Washington meetings. Costa said the EU, alongside the U.S., would continue working toward a peace settlement that safeguards both Ukrainian and European security interests.

The diplomatic efforts coincided with renewed Russian strikes. On the morning of Aug. 18, a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured 30, including a 17-year-old boy, regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed. Zelensky condemned the strike, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately undermining peace efforts by escalating attacks as high-level negotiations were taking place.