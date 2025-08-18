Zelensky Pushes Trump for Security Guarantees as European Allies Watch Closely

World » UKRAINE | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Zelensky Pushes Trump for Security Guarantees as European Allies Watch Closely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, in talks centered on potential security guarantees and the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia.

During the Oval Office meeting, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s goal of ending the war and welcomed Trump’s signal of openness to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We are ready for trilateral talks. As president said, it's a good signal about trilateral,” Zelensky told reporters. Trump added that there could be “a reasonable chance of ending the war” if such talks take place.

When asked if security guarantees might include the deployment of U.S. troops, Trump avoided a direct answer, stressing instead that Washington would ensure “very good protection, very good security” for Ukraine. He emphasized that any peace achieved must be lasting.

A notable detail in the Oval Office was the display of a large map of Ukraine, with the territories under Russian occupation shaded in pink. According to journalists present, Trump may have been using the map to underscore territorial issues, potentially as part of peace considerations. Zelensky thanked Trump for providing the map during their discussion, noting that it helped illustrate the battlefield situation. He later said that sensitive matters, including possible territorial concessions, would only be discussed directly between leaders during mediated talks.

Following their private meeting, Zelensky and Trump joined European leaders outside the White House for a joint photograph before launching broader discussions. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump confirmed he would speak with Putin later in the day, after concluding talks with Zelensky and European counterparts.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa announced he had convened a video conference of EU leaders for Aug. 19 to review the outcome of the Washington meetings. Costa said the EU, alongside the U.S., would continue working toward a peace settlement that safeguards both Ukrainian and European security interests.

The diplomatic efforts coincided with renewed Russian strikes. On the morning of Aug. 18, a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured 30, including a 17-year-old boy, regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed. Zelensky condemned the strike, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately undermining peace efforts by escalating attacks as high-level negotiations were taking place.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Zelensky, European, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Will Trump Force Peace? Zelensky Arrives at White House with Europe Behind Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 20:52

High-Stakes Talks: Zelensky and Trump Meet to End Ukraine War, European Leaders to Join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington late on August 17 for high-stakes peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 10:37

Children Burned Alive in Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv

Rescue operations in Kharkiv have uncovered another victim under the rubble of a residential building struck by Russian drones, raising the confirmed death toll to four.

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 09:25

Bulgaria's President Radev: Alaska Summit Revives the Prospect of Peace in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev described the Alaska talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a step that “restores dialogue and revives the hope for peace”

Politics | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 10:20

After Alaska Summit With Putin, Trump To Hold Key Meeting With Zelensky Next Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to Washington on Aug. 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on ending Russia’s full-scale war

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 15:16

After Hours of Talks, Trump and Putin Deliver Nothing

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their high-profile meeting in Anchorage without securing a ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 07:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Will Trump Force Peace? Zelensky Arrives at White House with Europe Behind Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 20:52

High-Stakes Talks: Zelensky and Trump Meet to End Ukraine War, European Leaders to Join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington late on August 17 for high-stakes peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 10:37

Children Burned Alive in Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv

Rescue operations in Kharkiv have uncovered another victim under the rubble of a residential building struck by Russian drones, raising the confirmed death toll to four.

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2025, Monday // 09:25

After Alaska Summit With Putin, Trump To Hold Key Meeting With Zelensky Next Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to Washington on Aug. 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on ending Russia’s full-scale war

World » Ukraine | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 15:16

Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have ordered the compulsory evacuation of families with children from several locations in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria