Will Trump Force Peace? Zelensky Arrives at White House with Europe Behind Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders. The meeting, seen as one of the most significant diplomatic gatherings since the start of the war, is focused on efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The visit comes six months after Zelensky’s last trip to Washington in February, which ended abruptly following a tense exchange with Trump and his administration. On that occasion, the Ukrainian delegation left early after the president was criticized for not appearing in formal attire. This time, Zelensky again opted against a traditional suit and tie, arriving instead in a black shirt and jacket. He was welcomed at the White House directly by President Trump before the start of bilateral discussions.

The first stage of the day’s agenda is a one-on-one meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in the Oval Office. Trump will be accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. On the Ukrainian side, Zelensky is joined by Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, and Rustem Umerov, head of the National Security and Defense Council.

Following the initial talks, a larger meeting will bring in European leaders and institutional figures. Among those in Washington are French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte are also set to join the discussions. According to diplomats, this broad participation is intended to present a united Western stance in support of Ukraine and to explore possible security guarantees for the country once hostilities end.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Zelensky met privately with the European leaders at Ukraine’s embassy in Washington. He said afterwards that their joint goal was to secure “a reliable and lasting peace” not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole. In his statement, Zelensky stressed that it would be naïve to expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon aggression voluntarily, making it essential for both the U.S. and Europe to maintain coordinated pressure on Moscow. He reiterated Ukraine’s readiness for “a real truce” and the establishment of a new security framework that could provide long-term stability.

This diplomatic effort follows closely on the heels of the August 15 Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. That meeting, which did not include Zelensky, ended without a breakthrough but was described by Trump as having made “some headway.” Washington later said there was a real possibility of moving toward a peace agreement, though European capitals voiced concern over Trump’s willingness to discuss territorial concessions or limitations on Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.

In the days leading up to the White House summit, Zelensky also held talks with Trump’s envoy Keith Kellogg. Following that meeting, he expressed confidence that Trump has the strength to compel Russia toward peace. “President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today, this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious,” Zelensky noted, emphasizing that the agenda included both the battlefield situation and the broader path to a settlement.

Still, tensions remain evident. Trump has publicly suggested that Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he chose to, while indicating that Ukraine would likely not be permitted to join NATO or reclaim Crimea as part of any future deal. Such positions are seen as leaning closer to Moscow’s demands and have raised alarm among Kyiv’s European allies.

Despite the difficult backdrop, Zelensky underlined that the combined efforts of Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe must remain focused on securing peace. “The momentum of all our meetings must lead to precisely this result,” he said, summing up the consultations ahead of his one-on-one with Trump. Whether this unprecedented gathering at the White House will deliver concrete progress remains uncertain, but the presence of such a broad coalition signals that the question of Ukraine’s future security is now being negotiated at the very highest level.