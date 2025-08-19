Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev
A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured, BNR and bTV reported. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. near the village of Bojanovo. Six foreign nationals were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one of them died instantly, while two others sustained injuries. The five surviving passengers were transported to Dobrich Hospital for medical treatment.
The road connecting the villages of Neykovo and Bojanovo in the Kavarna and Shabla municipalities has been temporarily closed, with police managing the scene and vehicle drivers awaiting clearance, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.
This incident comes shortly after another migrant transport case earlier in the weekend. In the Romanian city of Calafat, authorities discovered ten migrants traveling illegally in a minibus with Bulgarian registration. The joint check by Romanian and Bulgarian border police occurred at a parking area near the Vidin-Calafat toll bridge. The minibus, bound for Italy, was driven by a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen, accompanied by another Bulgarian passenger.
The migrants, identified as citizens of Iraq and Syria, were found in the luggage compartment of the minibus without valid visas for residence or travel in the Schengen area. All ten migrants, along with the driver, the passenger, and the vehicle, were handed over to Bulgarian authorities for further processing.
