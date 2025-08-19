Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured @BTA

A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured, BNR and bTV reported. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. near the village of Bojanovo. Six foreign nationals were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one of them died instantly, while two others sustained injuries. The five surviving passengers were transported to Dobrich Hospital for medical treatment.

The road connecting the villages of Neykovo and Bojanovo in the Kavarna and Shabla municipalities has been temporarily closed, with police managing the scene and vehicle drivers awaiting clearance, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

This incident comes shortly after another migrant transport case earlier in the weekend. In the Romanian city of Calafat, authorities discovered ten migrants traveling illegally in a minibus with Bulgarian registration. The joint check by Romanian and Bulgarian border police occurred at a parking area near the Vidin-Calafat toll bridge. The minibus, bound for Italy, was driven by a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen, accompanied by another Bulgarian passenger.

The migrants, identified as citizens of Iraq and Syria, were found in the luggage compartment of the minibus without valid visas for residence or travel in the Schengen area. All ten migrants, along with the driver, the passenger, and the vehicle, were handed over to Bulgarian authorities for further processing.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, Bulgaria, police

Related Articles:

Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev

Prices of staple foods in Bulgaria continue to move downward

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:38

Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Bulgarian Bus with 10 Migrants from Iraq and Syria Stopped in Romania

Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:04

Murder in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Found Stabbed, Investigation Underway

A tragic incident has shaken the Bulgarian town of Parvomay after the wife of a local policeman was found murdered in her home

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragedy in Bulgaria's Nessebar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Parasailing Accident (UPDATED)

In Bulgaria, a tragic accident occurred on the South Beach in Nessebar shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 16:34

Teen on Rented ATV Injures Six, Including Three Children, in Sunny Beach Crash

A serious accident occurred on an alley between two hotels in Sunny Beach

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:00

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Bulgaria: Freight Train Derails and Catches Fire Near Simeonovgrad

A freight train carrying diesel fuel caught fire early this morning near the Bulgarian village of Pyasychevo, near Simeonovgrad

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:24

Bear Spotted in Troyan’s Kapincho Park: Authorities Urge Caution

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Troyan reported a bear sighting near Kapincho Park, specifically on the stairs leading up to the park-hotel

Society » Incidents | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 12:31

How a Bulgarian’s False Report Led to a Fighter Jet Escort Over Europe

Bulgarian Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has explained that the escort of a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London by German fighter jets was triggered by a 112 emergency alert

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria