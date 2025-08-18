Bulgarian Teen Shines at ATP Challenger 75, Could Face Wimbledon Champion Ivan Ivanov Next

Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Companies, But Bankruptcies Also Climb
Bulgarian business is riding a wave of momentum in the second quarter of 2025, with newly established companies growing by 7.3% - a pace faster than the EU average of 4.6%
In a striking performance at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Sofia, 18-year-old Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev defeated Russian Ivan Gakhov in a rematch, dominating the court in just 95 minutes with a straight-sets victory of 6:3, 6:3. This marked the first encounter between the two players, with Vasilev bouncing back after two consecutive defeats to claim an impressive win over the 252nd-ranked Gakhov.
Vasilev seized control early in the first set, breaking his opponent’s serve in the fourth game. Despite Gakhov managing to break back in the seventh, the Bulgarian quickly regained momentum, securing the set with another break in the eighth game to close it 6:3. The second set mirrored the first in intensity, with Vassilev breaking serve in the fifth game and maintaining his composure to break again in the ninth, sealing a memorable victory on home soil.
Looking ahead, Vasilev could face Wimbledon champion Ivan Ivanov in the next round, provided Ivanov defeats Alex Molcan, currently ranked 362nd in the world. The potential matchup promises to be another thrilling test for the young Bulgarian on his home turf.
