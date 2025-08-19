Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country. In the southern and eastern regions, scattered short rain showers accompanied by thunder are expected, with hailstorms possible in some areas. The majority of the Danubian Plain, however, should remain largely dry. Winds in the northeast will be light to moderate. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 30°C, with Sofia reaching around 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, with occasional short rain showers and thunder in some locations. Winds will be moderate from the southeast. High temperatures will range between 26°C and 28°C. The sea will be warm at 26°C, with waves reaching 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, cumulus clouds will also form, bringing short rain showers and thunder across many areas, particularly intense in the southwestern mountains and the Central Balkan Mountains. Hailstorms are again possible. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northeast, turning westerly to northwesterly at higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to reach about 18°C at 1,200 metres and drop to around 12°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)