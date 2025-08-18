Tragedy in Bulgaria's Nessebar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Parasailing Accident (UPDATED)

In Bulgaria, a tragic accident occurred on the South Beach in Nessebar shortly after 1:00 p.m., when an 8-year-old boy from Razlog, Blagoevgrad region, fell from a parasailing attraction. The child was lifted into the air together with his mother, but under circumstances still unknown, he fell from a height of 40-50 meters into the sea while his mother remained airborne.

Rescue teams acted immediately, bringing the boy to shore by boat and performing resuscitation efforts on site. Despite their rapid intervention, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities detained three individuals involved in organizing and operating the parasailing attraction. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

Witnesses reported the terrifying moment when the child fell, highlighting the suddenness and severity of the accident. Authorities continue to work to clarify what caused the rope to fail and whether safety regulations were properly followed.