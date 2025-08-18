Tragedy in Bulgaria's Nessebar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Parasailing Accident (UPDATED)

Society » INCIDENTS | August 18, 2025, Monday // 16:34
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Bulgaria's Nessebar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Parasailing Accident (UPDATED) illustrative photo

In Bulgaria, a tragic accident occurred on the South Beach in Nessebar shortly after 1:00 p.m., when an 8-year-old boy from Razlog, Blagoevgrad region, fell from a parasailing attraction. The child was lifted into the air together with his mother, but under circumstances still unknown, he fell from a height of 40-50 meters into the sea while his mother remained airborne.

Rescue teams acted immediately, bringing the boy to shore by boat and performing resuscitation efforts on site. Despite their rapid intervention, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities detained three individuals involved in organizing and operating the parasailing attraction. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

Witnesses reported the terrifying moment when the child fell, highlighting the suddenness and severity of the accident. Authorities continue to work to clarify what caused the rope to fail and whether safety regulations were properly followed.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nessebar, child, parasailing

Related Articles:

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

|

Child-Started Fire in Varna Region Destroys Three Homes and Vehicle

|

Pit Bull Attack Injures Family and Dog Near Nessebar

|

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis

|

Tragedy at Railway Crossing in Bulgaria: Train Strikes Horse Carriage, Child Killed, Father Critical

|

Swiss Man Detained After Threatening Young Couple with Gun Near Nessebar

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Teen on Rented ATV Injures Six, Including Three Children, in Sunny Beach Crash

A serious accident occurred on an alley between two hotels in Sunny Beach

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:00

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Bulgaria: Freight Train Derails and Catches Fire Near Simeonovgrad

A freight train carrying diesel fuel caught fire early this morning near the Bulgarian village of Pyasychevo, near Simeonovgrad

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:24

Bear Spotted in Troyan’s Kapincho Park: Authorities Urge Caution

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Troyan reported a bear sighting near Kapincho Park, specifically on the stairs leading up to the park-hotel

Society » Incidents | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 12:31

How a Bulgarian’s False Report Led to a Fighter Jet Escort Over Europe

Bulgarian Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has explained that the escort of a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London by German fighter jets was triggered by a 112 emergency alert

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria