Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 09:56
Prices of staple foods in Bulgaria continue to move downward, with the latest data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets pointing to another slight drop in wholesale costs. Over the past week, the price of the main consumer basket decreased by one leva, largely because of cheaper fruits and vegetables. Officials underline that these movements are seasonal and linked to natural market factors, rather than outside influences.

The overall wholesale value of 22 essential food products has slipped from 98 to 97 leva in just seven days. Tomatoes, peppers, and apples recorded the sharpest declines, driving the weekly fall. At the same time, some produce such as lemons, cucumbers, and zucchini have shown an opposite trend, becoming more expensive.

Not all goods are falling in price. Among basic foods, pork, cheese, butter, and olive oil registered another increase compared to the previous week. According to Velizar Georgiev from the State Commission, these shifts remain within normal seasonal expectations. He stressed that the market is functioning calmly, shaped by climatic conditions and usual supply-demand interactions, with no unusual external pressure on pricing.

One of the most notable developments is the decline in the price of yellow cheese, traditionally among the costliest dairy items monitored by the Commission. Since the start of systematic tracking aimed at preventing possible speculative practices, yellow cheese has fallen the most, dropping by one leva wholesale over the past three months.

