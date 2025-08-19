Bulgaria Expands Toll Camera Controls: Now Tracking Seat Belt Violations

Toll cameras in Bulgaria have been upgraded with a new function that allows them to detect whether drivers and passengers are wearing seat belts. The Road Infrastructure Agency announced that the feature became active on August 12, and in the first few days alone, 170 violations were registered. The footage is already being sent as official evidence to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to NOVA.

This measure is part of the wider program of the National Toll Administration (NTU) aimed at increasing road safety and tightening control over compliance with traffic regulations. Officials underline that the expansion of functions does not require new financial resources, as it relies on the existing technological capabilities of the toll system.

Recent statistics highlight the scale of traffic violations captured by toll cameras. Between July 15 and August 15, the system registered over 1,500 cases of manipulated license plates, as well as more than 1,600 vehicles driving illegally in the emergency lane. In all of these cases, penalties have been imposed in line with current legislation.

Authorities are preparing further improvements to the system. The next step will be the monitoring of aggressive driving, particularly cases where vehicles travel at dangerously short distances from one another. In addition, plans are in place for the cameras to provide drivers with real-time information on traffic conditions and weather updates. These functions are expected to be introduced in the coming months as part of the continuous effort to strengthen safety on Bulgarian roads.