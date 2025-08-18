Bulgarian Bus with 10 Migrants from Iraq and Syria Stopped in Romania

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Bus with 10 Migrants from Iraq and Syria Stopped in Romania illustrative photo

Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria. The incident took place during a nighttime inspection in the city of Calafat between August 15 and 16.

The vehicle, operating on the Bulgaria–Italy route, was driven by a 23-year-old Bulgarian citizen. Another Bulgarian national was also on board at the time of the inspection. Authorities reported that the migrants, originating from Iraq and Syria, had been concealed inside the cargo compartment of the bus. None of them were in possession of valid visas required for residence or transit within the Schengen area.

The inspection was carried out as part of a coordinated effort between Romanian and Bulgarian border police. Following the operation, the migrants, along with the driver and the accompanying Bulgarian passenger, were handed over to the Bulgarian authorities for further proceedings.

