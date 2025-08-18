Murder in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Found Stabbed, Investigation Underway

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Murder in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Found Stabbed, Investigation Underway

A tragic incident has shaken the Bulgarian town of Parvomay after the wife of a local policeman was found murdered in her home. Authorities from the Ministry of Interior confirmed to bTV that a search is underway for the suspected perpetrator, with investigators working on the version that the killing may have been linked to a robbery. The alarm was raised during the early hours of the morning, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv informed BTA.

At present, prosecutors in Plovdiv have refrained from releasing details, while investigative teams remain active at the scene. According to a BNR correspondent, the crime took place while the victim’s husband was on duty at the local police station. Investigators are examining whether the murder was connected to a break-in or carried out with a different motive. One line of inquiry suggests that an intruder entered the house, and after the woman woke up and attempted to resist, she was attacked with a knife.

Residents of the Debar neighborhood told reporters that several masked men had forced their way into the property and assaulted the woman, who was around 40 years old. She was known in the community as an employee at a local kindergarten, where she worked as head of administrative and technical services and served as cashier.

Additional details emerged from local media, with TrafficNews reporting that it was the victim’s son who first discovered her body. Arriving home at around 2 a.m., he found the front door open and his mother lying at the entrance. She had sustained a stab wound to the neck and was bleeding heavily. According to investigators, the massive blood loss was the cause of death.

Police teams, assisted by forensic experts, remain deployed at the site of the killing. The entire available police force in the region has been mobilized as the investigation continues into one of the most brutal crimes to hit Parvomay in recent years.

