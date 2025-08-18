Maria Filipova, currently serving as chairwoman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), has been nominated for the position of Deputy Ombudswoman in Bulgaria. The nomination, submitted on Monday to the National Assembly by ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva, comes after Filipova scored the highest points, 15, during the evaluation hearing. Her main competitors, Marina Kisyova de Geus and Denitsa Dimitrova, received 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Filipova highlighted that the Deputy Ombudswoman’s role should ensure institutions are responsive and close to citizens, capable of addressing violations of their rights. She also proposed the creation of a national hotline to the executive branch to allow citizens to report infringements directly. Filipova underscored her extensive experience across government institutions, including her work as a practicing lawyer, junior and senior expert in the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission, and current leadership of the CPC. Delcheva, in her formal submission to the Assembly, stressed Filipova’s professional competence, determination in defending consumer rights, and personal qualities that make her suitable for the role.

Filipova’s nomination has strong links to Delyan Peevski. She gained public attention after highlighting, on the CPC’s website, that major retail chains were refusing to provide information requested by her Commission, even after an appeal from Peevski, leader of the “DPS-New Beginning” party. The government later strengthened the CPC’s powers and staffing through legislative amendments, largely in response to requests from Peevski, alongside similar changes to the Commission for the Protection of Competition.

Filipova became "famous" as "the girl who received valuable instructions" - from an SMS sent by a person named in the phone of former gambling boss Vasil Bozhkov as "Vldi Goranov" (ed.note: Vladislav Goranov, former Bulgarian finance minister, was sanctioned by the U.S. under the Global Magnitsky Act for facilitating corruption that benefited private interests, particularly in the gambling sector. His ties to oligarch Delyan Peevski highlight concerns over the influence of sanctioned individuals and networks on Bulgarian politics.). "The girl", according to his claims, is the former head of the now-closed State Gambling Commission Filipova, who was instructed not to attach the tax to Bozhkov's gambling businesses, which were subsequently "seized" by the state. Then she became the chairwoman of the CPC, which today the government authorizes to inspect retail chains and impose sanctions. Before that, however, she became the subject of ridicule because of a first-person message that appeared on the CPC website, which reads: "Chairwoman of the CPC Maria Filipova: A large part of the grocery store chains refuse the requested information in connection with the CPC's inspections and after the appeal from the leader of the DPS-New Beginning Delyan Peevski"

The Deputy Ombudswoman is among the officials eligible to serve as caretaker prime minister if appointed by the President. During her hearing, Filipova stated she would not refuse such a role, noting that fulfilling official duties is essential. Given the parliamentary majority backing Delcheva’s election, Filipova’s confirmation appears highly likely, positioning her as a potential acting prime minister in the future.

Delyan Peevski is a Bulgarian media mogul, businessman, and politician widely regarded as an influential oligarch with extensive interests spanning media, finance, and politics. He has faced significant international scrutiny, including being sanctioned under the U.S. Magnitsky Act for alleged corruption and abuse of power, which has limited his access to U.S. financial systems and assets. Despite the sanctions, Peevski continues to wield considerable influence in Bulgaria through his political party, “DPS-New Beginning,” and his ability to shape legislation and regulatory decisions, particularly in sectors where he has vested business or political interests.