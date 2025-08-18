Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces on Monday said they have eliminated an armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), troops identified the group of armed men and directed an Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike that killed them. Weapons, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), grenades and explosives, were recovered from their bodies.

The IDF wrote in an X post, "ELIMINATED: An armed terrorist cell in the 'Old Cemetery' area of Khan Yunis. Our troops identified the terrorists, directed an IAF strike and eliminated them. Weapons including AK-47 rifles, RPGs, grenades & explosives were found on the terrorists bodies."

The military added that in a separate operation in the same area, troops located and dismantled rocket launchers. "In another activity in the area, the troops located & dismantled rocket launchers," it said.

These developments come as Israel steps up its offensive across the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, at least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn on Monday, with Israel reportedly intensifying strikes on Gaza's largest city ahead of what it says are plans to seize it.

Hamas has condemned those plans, accusing Israel of attempting to forcibly displace the population and calling promises of humanitarian aid "blatant deception," Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF also announced that it had struck an armed Hamas cell allegedly operating near the Al-Maamadani Hospital in Zaytun, central Gaza. The military said the terrorists had used the hospital compound as a shelter and weapons storage site.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "STRUCK: An armed Hamas terrorist cell operating just outside the Al-Maamadani Hospital in Zaytun, central Gaza, was struck by an IAF aircraft. The terrorists stored weapons & equipped themselves with weapons at the hospital compound while using the hospital as shelter, another example of Hamas cynically and brutally exploiting civilians and hospitals."

The operations form part of Israel's wider ground and air campaign in Gaza targeting Hamas and its allies.