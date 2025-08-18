Runners from 60+ Countries Set to Compete in Sofia Marathon This October

Sofia is gearing up to host the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025, set to take place on October 11 and 12, marking the largest marathon in Bulgaria. Less than three months away, the event is expected to draw more than 6,000 participants from over 60 countries, ranging from professional athletes to amateur running enthusiasts.

For the eighth year running, Wizz Air - recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline in Europe* - will serve as the general sponsor. This year’s marathon promises two days packed with competitive spirit, cultural experiences, and surprises for both participants and spectators. Runners can compete in the full 42 km marathon, a 21 km half marathon, a 10 km run, or a 5 km mass participation race.

The 2025 route will showcase some of Sofia’s most iconic sights. The start and finish will be in front of the National Art Gallery on Knyaz Alexander Parvi Square, with runners passing landmarks including the National Assembly, Largo, Vasil Levski Boulevard, Alabin Street, and the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. The marathon offers not only a competitive challenge but also a moving tour through the capital’s most picturesque areas.

Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in the main categories, with the 42 km marathon offering a prize fund ranging from 500 leva for tenth place to 6,000 leva for first. Additioally, participants are encouraged to take part in other Wizz Air-sponsored marathons across Europe as part of the WIZZ Run Series, earning one point per kilometer. The male and female runners with the highest total points will each win four WIZZ All You Can Fly subscriptions for a year, while second and third place finishers will receive WIZZ vouchers worth €1,000 and €800, respectively.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, highlighted the marathon’s broader significance: “The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon is more than just a race - it transforms Sofia into a global celebration of endurance, culture, and international connection. Supporting this event aligns with our values of promoting a healthy lifestyle, sustainability, and fostering active communities across Europe.”

Wizz Air has long championed active lifestyles and running events. In 2024 alone, over 120,000 participants took part in the WIZZ Challenge across Europe. Running remains one of the most accessible and budget-friendly sports, reflecting Wizz Air’s mission to provide affordable travel opportunities and inspire exploration of Europe’s diverse destinations.

Registration for the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 is open until September 30 on the official event website. Standard registration fees apply until September 20, with a higher late-registration rate in effect from September 21 to 30 for last-minute entrants.

*Based on the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022–2024, Wizz Air is identified as the airline with the lowest CO2 emissions intensity among global and European carriers.

Source: M3 Communications Group, Inc. press release