Road Fatalities in Bulgaria Remain 2.5 Times Higher than EU Average

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Road Fatalities in Bulgaria Remain 2.5 Times Higher than EU Average Photo: Stella Ivanova

According to a recent statement from the Road Safety Institute, the likelihood of dying in a road accident in Bulgaria remains significantly above the European Union average, standing at 2.5 times higher. The institute’s data, covering July and the first half of August, indicate that the number of traffic victims has not declined compared to the same period last year, with August figures showing an even further increase.

The statement emphasizes that, despite repeated calls from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov three months ago to improve road safety, no tangible progress has been achieved. Bogdan Milchev, head of the Road Safety Institute, stressed the urgent need for authorities to address organizational shortcomings within responsible institutions. He warned that a pervasive sense of systemic irresponsibility continues to undermine efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths.

Milchev’s assessment highlights ongoing concerns about enforcement, coordination, and preventive measures on Bulgarian roads. The lack of visible results, he notes, suggests that current strategies are insufficient and that immediate corrective actions are necessary to bring the country closer to the EU’s road safety standards.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev

Prices of staple foods in Bulgaria continue to move downward

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:38

Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Bulgarian Bus with 10 Migrants from Iraq and Syria Stopped in Romania

Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Expands Toll Camera Controls: Now Tracking Seat Belt Violations

Toll cameras in Bulgaria have been upgraded with a new function that allows them to detect whether drivers and passengers are wearing seat belts

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:01

Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Tragedy in Bulgaria's Nessebar: 11-Year-Old Dies After Parasailing Accident (UPDATED)

In Bulgaria, a tragic accident occurred on the South Beach in Nessebar shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 16:34

Runners from 60+ Countries Set to Compete in Sofia Marathon This October

Sofia is gearing up to host the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025, set to take place on October 11 and 12, marking the largest marathon in Bulgaria

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Pleven Residents Protest Severe Water Shortages, Demand Urgent Action

Hundreds of residents of Pleven took to the streets on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the persistent water shortage in the city

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria