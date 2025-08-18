Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev
Prices of staple foods in Bulgaria continue to move downward
According to a recent statement from the Road Safety Institute, the likelihood of dying in a road accident in Bulgaria remains significantly above the European Union average, standing at 2.5 times higher. The institute’s data, covering July and the first half of August, indicate that the number of traffic victims has not declined compared to the same period last year, with August figures showing an even further increase.
The statement emphasizes that, despite repeated calls from Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov three months ago to improve road safety, no tangible progress has been achieved. Bogdan Milchev, head of the Road Safety Institute, stressed the urgent need for authorities to address organizational shortcomings within responsible institutions. He warned that a pervasive sense of systemic irresponsibility continues to undermine efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths.
Milchev’s assessment highlights ongoing concerns about enforcement, coordination, and preventive measures on Bulgarian roads. The lack of visible results, he notes, suggests that current strategies are insufficient and that immediate corrective actions are necessary to bring the country closer to the EU’s road safety standards.
