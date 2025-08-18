Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Permanent Arrest Over High-Speed Collision

The Sofia City Court has ordered the permanent detention of 21-year-old Viktor Iliev following a severe traffic accident in Sofia on Friday, in which his car collided with a public transport bus, resulting in the death of one passenger. Iliev faces charges of causing death by negligence.

The prosecutor argued for the strictest measure, noting that it had been clearly established that Iliev was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and endangered others with his actions. Prosecutor Sabina Hristova described Iliev as exhibiting a high level of public danger:

"He was driving at an approximate speed of between 170 and 200 km/h in Sofia. Witness testimonies indicate that his behavior was extremely aggressive. Bystanders even requested that he reduce speed, but he ignored them," Hristova stated.

Authorities also found a canister of nitrous oxide in Iliev's car, and there are reports he had used it prior to the incident. A chemical-toxicological examination has been ordered to determine whether the substance played a role in the crash.

Iliev’s defense lawyer, Albena Koycheva, said her client sustained multiple fractures and is currently receiving hospital treatment. She requested house arrest, arguing that his medical condition prevents him from fleeing.

In court, Viktor Iliev pleaded for pardon, but the judge opted for the maximum measure of detention. The decision by the Sofia City Court is not final and may be appealed within three days.