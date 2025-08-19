High-Stakes Talks: Zelensky and Trump Meet to End Ukraine War, European Leaders to Join

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington late on August 17 for high-stakes peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussions, scheduled for August 18, are expected to focus on prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, with European leaders also traveling to Washington to join broader negotiations following a bilateral meeting between the two presidents.

Trump has increased pressure on Kyiv ahead of the talks, writing on Truth Social that Zelensky could end the war with Russia “almost immediately” if he chose to do so. He also ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO or reclaiming Crimea as part of any settlement, stating that “some things never change.Trump emphasized that the White House gathering would bring together an unusually large number of European leaders.

Zelensky responded by warning against any arrangement that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to use concessions as a platform for renewed aggression. He pointed to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the failure of previous security guarantees as evidence that a lasting peace must prevent Moscow from repeating past strategies. “Peace must be enduring, not temporary,” he said, stressing that Ukraine would not accept a deal that risked another invasion.

The two leaders spoke by phone on August 16, shortly after Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska, where some progress toward peace was claimed but no agreement reached. Zelensky was not invited to that summit, a decision that underscored Trump’s parallel dialogue with Moscow.

According to the published schedule, the TrumpZelensky meeting will begin on August 18 at 20:15 Kyiv time and last about an hour. A session between Trump and European leaders is planned for 22:00, followed by a joint meeting with Ukraine included.

Despite tensions over Trump’s terms, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine’s security would be guaranteed and conveyed gratitude for U.S. support. “Our people will always be thankful to President Trump, to America, and to every partner for their assistance,” he noted.

