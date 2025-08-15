Pleven Residents Protest Severe Water Shortages, Demand Urgent Action

Hundreds of residents of Pleven took to the streets on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the persistent water shortage in the city. The protest was sparked by the renewed introduction of a strict water supply schedule, which leaves much of the city without access to drinking water for large parts of the day.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the Municipality building, carrying empty water cans as a symbol of their frustration. Many placed the containers at the entrance of the local administration, demanding urgent and lasting solutions to what they described as a long-standing crisis. Chants of “We want water” echoed through the square as the crowd pressed authorities to act.

According to the imposed restrictions, households in Pleven are left without water between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day. Residents say that even when water flows from the taps, it is often murky and muddy, making it unsuitable for drinking or for everyday household use. This has further fueled anger, with locals expressing both concern for their health and outrage at the lack of adequate infrastructure.

The protest, organized via social media, reflects growing public discontent over the ongoing situation. Participants stressed that the city, a regional center, should not be subjected to such drastic and prolonged shortages. They voiced their determination to keep pressuring local authorities until a resolution is found.

In response to the complaints, the Regional Health Inspectorate has begun inspections to check the quality of the water being supplied. Residents, however, remain skeptical and insist that immediate action is necessary to restore reliable access to clean water.