Children Burned Alive in Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv

Trump: Peace Prospects in Ukraine to Be Clear Within Weeks
U.S. President Donald Trump has said it will soon become evident whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia can be reached
Rescue operations in Kharkiv have uncovered another victim under the rubble of a residential building struck by Russian drones, raising the confirmed death toll to four. Among the dead are two children, including a 16-year-old boy, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
Syniehubov noted that at least 18 people sustained injuries, six of them children. Two individuals have been rescued alive, while five more remain unaccounted for and may still be trapped beneath debris. Emergency crews are continuing search operations at the site in the city’s Industrialnyi district. The strike, carried out with Geran-2 drones, hit a five-storey apartment block, causing structural collapse and fires. Earlier figures had reported two dead and 17 injured before the updated toll.
In the south, Odesa Oblast also came under attack overnight. Despite active air defense, Russian drones struck a fuel and energy facility, sparking a large fire that spread to a nearby two-storey building in the suburbs of Odesa. Over 100 firefighters, volunteers, National Guard personnel, and local emergency teams were involved in containing the blaze, supported by a special fire train from Ukrzaliznytsia. Authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred in this incident.
Meanwhile, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces launched a series of strikes using missiles, drones, and artillery. A missile strike on Pavlohrad ignited a fire at an industrial site, which was later extinguished by firefighters. In the Nikopol district, artillery and FPV drones hit Nikopol city and the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske hromadas, damaging homes, infrastructure, a gas pipeline, and a power line.
The Synelnykove district was also targeted by drones, with fires breaking out in the Mezhova and Mykolaivka hromadas. A transport company and a residential house were damaged in these attacks. Air defense units successfully downed one Russian UAV over the region.
Across all three regions, officials emphasize that while fires have been contained, damage to civilian housing, energy sites, and industry highlights the sustained pressure of Russia’s ongoing strikes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on August 18 for high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by a wide group of European leaders
