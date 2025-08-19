Cooling Expected at the Start of the Week, Rain and Thunderstorms in Western Bulgaria

The new week in Bulgaria will begin with sunshine in the morning, but as the day progresses, cloudiness will build up. Around noon and in the afternoon, cumulus and rain clouds will form, and in many parts of Western and Northern Bulgaria showers accompanied by thunder are expected. The rainfall in the mountainous regions could be more intense. Winds will gradually shift to a northwesterly direction, at times becoming strong. In the eastern regions, however, the wind will remain moderate, blowing from the northeast. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 28° and 33°, with values in Sofia reaching around 28°.

In contrast, the weather along the Black Sea coast and in Eastern Bulgaria will stay mostly sunny with little or no rainfall expected. A moderate northeast wind will prevail. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 28° and 30°. The sea water will be 26°, and the waves will reach 2–3 points.

Conditions in the mountains will be unstable. After midday, cumulonimbus clouds will develop across the Western and Central massifs, bringing temporary but heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The risk of hail is also present. Winds at higher elevations will be moderate to strong from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 20°, and at 2000 meters around 14°.

During the night, thunderstorms and scattered showers are still likely in parts of Central Bulgaria and in the Ludogorie region. The following days will generally bring sunnier conditions.

On Tuesday, however, rain is expected to cover more areas, especially in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. By Wednesday, precipitation will become more localized, mainly in the mountain regions and the eastern part of the country.

Later in the week, on Thursday and Friday, the wind will shift from the south, causing a rapid increase in temperatures. By Friday afternoon, highs could climb to 39°. A change will come again over the weekend, as Saturday evening is forecast to bring a new wave of cooling along with fresh precipitation.