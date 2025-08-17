Bulgaria's President Radev: Alaska Summit Revives the Prospect of Peace in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev described the Alaska talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a step that “restores dialogue and revives the hope for peace.” He cautioned, however, that the outcome may trigger significant changes, including among Bulgaria’s own political leaders, who, in his words, remain entrenched in the belief that peace can be imposed by force - a belief he said has only produced more destruction, more victims in Ukraine, and the further loss of territory.

Radev’s remarks came during his visit to the “Petrova Niva” area above Malko Tarnovo, where the country marked the 122nd anniversary of the Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising in Edirne Thrace. Speaking at the commemoration, he linked the Alaska summit to wider political dynamics, while at the same time turning his criticism toward the Bulgarian government.

According to the president, those in power are resorting to manufactured scandals to distract the public from their inability to manage the economy and the crises facing the country. He accused the government of raising “a smokescreen” in order to cover up its weaknesses, particularly on issues such as inflation control, the budget deficit, and the handling of state assets. These tactics, he argued, cannot withstand factual scrutiny and fail to provide answers to basic questions troubling society.

Among the questions he posed were: What happened to previous assurances that the rapid introduction of the euro would not trigger price increases? How does the government plan to cover the growing gap in the state budget? Why were banks pressured to pay advance taxes for 2026? Radev also drew attention to what he described as questionable privileges for certain politicians - specifically, members of parliament who receive protection not only from the National Security Service but also from the gendarmerie, including while traveling abroad.

The president further questioned government procurement practices, pointing to upcoming purchases - “even of a gas station,” he remarked - as examples of how public resources are being handled without sufficient accountability. His comments came in response to Boyko Borissov’s claims that Radev is acting in coordination with the parties “We Continue the Change” and DPS–New Beginning. Radev rejected these accusations, turning them into an opportunity to underline the lack of clarity and transparency in the government’s policies.

At the heart of his statement, Radev reiterated that the Alaska meeting should be seen as a chance to revive dialogue and to pursue what he called a “just and lasting peace.”