After Alaska Summit With Putin, Trump To Hold Key Meeting With Zelensky Next Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he will travel to Washington on Aug. 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on ending Russia’s full-scale war. The announcement followed a lengthy phone call between the two leaders on Aug. 16, one day after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump described the Alaska summit as having made “some headway,” but the meeting concluded without a ceasefire or peace deal. Zelensky, who was not invited to the talks, said the agenda in Washington would focus on “the end of the killings, the end of the war,” and emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. He voiced support for Trump’s proposal of a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, but added that sanctions must be strengthened if Moscow refuses to participate or blocks progress toward a just settlement.

In a statement later shared on Telegram, Zelensky stressed that no decisions on Ukraine’s future, particularly territorial matters, could be made without Kyiv’s direct participation. He also underlined the need for long-term security guarantees involving both Europe and the United States.

Trump Floats “Article 5-Style” Security Assurances Outside NATO

According to CNN and Ukrainian sources, Trump and European officials discussed providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 commitment, though outside the alliance framework. These “non-NATO Article 5 guarantees” were reportedly presented as part of a potential peace agreement during discussions following Trump’s Alaska meeting with Putin. The precise terms of such guarantees remain unclear.

Moscow Hails End of Isolation After Alaska Meeting

Russian officials cast the Alaska summit as a diplomatic breakthrough, portraying it as the end of Moscow’s international isolation. Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev praised the resumption of regular dialogue between Washington and Moscow “without ultimatums and threats.” He noted that Putin had been able to outline Russia’s conditions for ending its invasion, while Trump refrained from announcing new sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova echoed the sentiment, pointing to the red-carpet reception for Putin in Anchorage as proof that the narrative of Russia’s isolation was collapsing. Since launching the invasion in 2022, Putin’s travel had been restricted mostly to friendly states such as China, Iran, and North Korea, particularly after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023.

Trump, for his part, called the summit a “10 out of 10,” saying he and Putin had agreed on several issues, including territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine, though no peace settlement was reached. Ahead of the talks, Trump had suggested that both sides would need to make “land swaps,” but offered no details. A source in Kyiv indicated that Moscow’s proposal would require Ukraine to cede control over government-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in exchange for a Russian withdrawal from parts of Sumy and Kharkiv. Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any concession of territory, saying a ceasefire must precede further negotiations.

Europe Backs Trump’s Push, But Insists Borders Cannot Be Changed by Force

European leaders who joined Trump and Zelensky on the Aug. 16 phone call issued a joint statement of support for Washington’s peace initiative, while stressing that Ukraine must determine its own borders. The declaration, signed by the leaders of the EU, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Finland, and Poland, said Kyiv must receive “ironclad security guarantees” and underlined that “international borders must not be changed by force.”

The statement also welcomed Trump’s plan for a trilateral summit with U.S. and European support, but made clear that Russia could not have veto power over Ukraine’s integration into the EU or NATO. At the same time, the leaders pledged to maintain and tighten sanctions against Russia’s war economy until a just peace is achieved.

Trump told European counterparts during the call that a “fast peace deal” should replace the pursuit of a ceasefire, which he dismissed as temporary and unreliable. He later repeated on social media that “the best way to end the horrific war” was through a full peace agreement.

Zelensky, meanwhile, emphasized the necessity of European involvement at every stage of negotiations to provide lasting security guarantees for Ukraine.

