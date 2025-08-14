Warm Reception in Anchorage as Trump and Putin Hold High-Profile Meeting

US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders shook hands on the tarmac, walked together along a red carpet, and posed for photographs without taking questions from the press. Overhead, American military aircraft, including fighter jets and what appeared to be a B-2 stealth bomber, conducted a flyover during the meeting’s opening moments.

Trump just flew a B-2 stealth bomber over Putin’s head…



Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/2bsnssRv9f — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 15, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state news agency RIA Novosti, expressed certainty that some US sanctions on Russia would be lifted following the Alaska summit. His comments came shortly after the US Treasury Department issued a temporary license suspending certain sanctions until August 20.

NOW - Trump and Putin meet, shake hands. pic.twitter.com/pKvAPI2f4S — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 15, 2025

In an unusual move, President Putin joined President Trump in the presidential limousine as they departed the airbase for their meeting venue. The gesture recalled a moment in 2018 when Trump had considered inviting Kim Jong Un into his vehicle but was advised against it. This time, with a different advisory team and political priorities, the decision signaled a willingness for private discussion, even if brief. While their main talks were expanded to include advisers, the short car ride provided a rare opportunity for direct conversation.

The sight of Air Force One parked alongside Putin’s Ilyushin Il-96 at a US military installation drew considerable attention. Both aircraft are four-engine, wide-body jets, though the Russian model is technically the newer design. Flight tracking data showed Putin’s aircraft, operating as “Special Flight Detachment Rossiya 539,” had flown from Magadan Airport in Russia, with a flight time of around four hours to Anchorage.

Upon arrival, the leaders engaged in what appeared to be a friendly and animated exchange. At one point, Trump patted Putin’s hand during another handshake. They later entered the meeting room together for a three-on-three session, joined by Lavrov and Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov - both experienced diplomats central to Russia’s foreign policy, with Ushakov having previously served as ambassador to the US.

LMFAO, a reporter asked Putin if he'd stop killing civilians, and he pretended like he couldn't hear, so now we know where trump gets it pic.twitter.com/rqa0oK5wXd — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 15, 2025

As the two presidents paused for photographs, reporters called out questions on topics including a possible ceasefire and civilian casualties. Neither leader responded, and they departed together in the same vehicle for the continuation of their discussions.

Talks between Putin and Trump in the 3-on-3 format have just begun. The Russian side includes Lavrov and Ushakov, while the US side includes Rubio and Witkoff. pic.twitter.com/dmApMuzu9Y — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun their bilateral meeting, held in a 3-on-3 format. Joining Putin are Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, while Trump is accompanied by Senator Marco Rubio and adviser Witkoff.