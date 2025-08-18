Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people, according to the “World Population Prospects 2024: Summary of Results” report from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Globally, the population is expected to continue rising over the next half-century, reaching a peak of approximately 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s, up from 8.2 billion in 2024, before gradually declining to around 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

Some countries have already reached their population peaks, including China, Germany, Japan, and Russia, and their numbers are projected to fall steadily through 2100. In contrast, North Africa and West Asia are expected to see significant population growth between 2025 and 2054. Turkey, for instance, is projected to reach 90 million inhabitants in three decades. Other regional trends suggest Afghanistan and Iraq will each surpass 100 million people by 2100, while Iran will stabilize at 80 million. Egypt’s population could grow to 200 million, and Yemen’s is forecast to rise from 39 million in 2024 to 110 million by century’s end.

Several countries in Africa will experience major demographic transformations. Angola’s population could grow from 37 million in 2024 to 149 million by 2100, the Democratic Republic of Congo from 107 million to 429 million, Ethiopia from 130 million to 366 million, Nigeria from 230 million to 476 million, and Tanzania from 67 million to 261 million. In Asia, China’s population is projected to shrink dramatically from 1.4 billion in 2024 to 638 million by 2100, while India will continue expanding until 2054, peaking at 1.7 billion, before declining to 1.5 billion by the century’s close. Pakistan is expected to peak slightly after 2100 with around 510 million residents.

In North America, the United States is anticipated to reach its peak population roughly 75 years from now, with 421 million people.