Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro, with plans already underway to supply stores with euro banknotes and coins. According to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade (AMT), the first month of 2026 will see both the lev and the euro as legal tender, during which the remaining cash in circulation will effectively be withdrawn through commercial outlets.

Valkanov noted that AMT member companies have invested heavily to comply with legal requirements and ensure a smooth shift to the new currency. He cautioned against government interventions aimed at controlling prices, citing experiences from Hungary, Romania, and Croatia, where similar measures led to higher inflation than in Bulgaria. Any attempt to impose mark-up ceilings, he argued, is unrealistic and risks harming consumers rather than helping them, as it ignores actual household expenses and the complexities of the supply chain.

The AMT head emphasized that retail prices are shaped by numerous factors beyond the retailer’s control, from production and imports to exports, and that understanding these dynamics is crucial. Valkanov urged a broader focus on how food and other goods move from producers to consumers, highlighting that simply setting price limits is not a viable solution for ensuring affordability during the currency transition.