Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Business » FINANCE | August 18, 2025, Monday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro, with plans already underway to supply stores with euro banknotes and coins. According to Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade (AMT), the first month of 2026 will see both the lev and the euro as legal tender, during which the remaining cash in circulation will effectively be withdrawn through commercial outlets.

Valkanov noted that AMT member companies have invested heavily to comply with legal requirements and ensure a smooth shift to the new currency. He cautioned against government interventions aimed at controlling prices, citing experiences from Hungary, Romania, and Croatia, where similar measures led to higher inflation than in Bulgaria. Any attempt to impose mark-up ceilings, he argued, is unrealistic and risks harming consumers rather than helping them, as it ignores actual household expenses and the complexities of the supply chain.

The AMT head emphasized that retail prices are shaped by numerous factors beyond the retailer’s control, from production and imports to exports, and that understanding these dynamics is crucial. Valkanov urged a broader focus on how food and other goods move from producers to consumers, highlighting that simply setting price limits is not a viable solution for ensuring affordability during the currency transition.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, leva, retailers

Related Articles:

Yellow Cheese Leads Price Drop as Bulgaria’s Consumer Basket Falls by 1 Lev

Prices of staple foods in Bulgaria continue to move downward

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Nessebar Parasailing Tragedy Raises Questions Over Safety and Emergency Response in Bulgaria

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an 8-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a parasailing attraction near the beach

Society » Incidents | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:38

Firefighting Efforts Continue in Pirin as Other Blazes Across Bulgaria Are Contained

Efforts to fully put out the fire in the Pirin Mountains are still underway

Society » Environment | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgaria: Minibus Filled with Migrants Crashes Near Shabla, One Dead and Several Injured

A tragic accident occurred near Shabla, Bulgaria, when a minibus carrying migrants crashed during a police chase, leaving one person dead and at least one injured

Society » Incidents | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Showers, Thunder, and Possible Hail on August 19

On Tuesday, August 19, Bulgaria will see the development of cumulus clouds across much of the country

Society » Environment | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:03

Bulgarian Bus with 10 Migrants from Iraq and Syria Stopped in Romania

Romanian border police have detained a group of ten migrants who were discovered traveling without proper documents in a bus registered in Bulgaria

Crime | August 18, 2025, Monday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Banks in Bulgaria are extending the opportunity for individuals to deposit cash in leva without fees until September 30, 2025

Business » Finance | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 09:19

Euro to Boost Trade, Digital Payments, and Financial Literacy in Bulgaria

The introduction of the euro represents a strategic milestone for Bulgaria

Business » Finance | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:06

GDP Growth Continues: Bulgaria Records Steady Increase in Second Quarter

In the second quarter of 2025, Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.1% year-on-year, while showing a 0.7% increase compared to the first quarter

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Set to Be Smooth, Expert Says

Dimitar Georgiev, a financial expert and international market analyst, told Bulgarian National Radio that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is expected to be smooth

Business » Finance | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 14:02

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria