Bulgarians Aged 35-45 Lead Demand for Seaside Homes

Business » PROPERTIES | August 18, 2025, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Aged 35-45 Lead Demand for Seaside Homes @Pexels

In Bulgaria, the majority of seaside properties are purchased by Bulgarian citizens, whether residing in the country or abroad, while foreign buyers make up a much smaller portion of the market, according to real estate data.

The most active age group in the holiday property segment ranges from 35 to 45 years old. These buyers typically hold mid- to senior-level management positions in Bulgarian or international companies, own businesses, or work in professions such as law, healthcare, education, and information technology.

Real estate brokers anticipate growing interest in holiday homes from investment-focused buyers, which is expected to drive prices upward. Vacation properties are generally more affordable than city apartments in Sofia, and unlike urban units that may require renovations or finishing, seaside homes are usually ready for immediate occupancy. Limited availability of homes on the secondary market further contributes to the upward trend in prices.

When purchasing a vacation property, buyers evaluate not only the condition of the property itself but also factors such as the level of tourist traffic in the resort, cultural events, development potential of the area, and opportunities for renting the home.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, seaside, properties

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Surge in New Companies, But Bankruptcies Also Climb

Bulgarian business is riding a wave of momentum in the second quarter of 2025, with newly established companies growing by 7.3% - a pace faster than the EU average of 4.6%

Business | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Expands Toll Camera Controls: Now Tracking Seat Belt Violations

Toll cameras in Bulgaria have been upgraded with a new function that allows them to detect whether drivers and passengers are wearing seat belts

Society | August 19, 2025, Tuesday // 08:01

Bulgarian Teen Shines at ATP Challenger 75, Could Face Wimbledon Champion Ivan Ivanov Next

In a striking performance at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Sofia, 18-year-old Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev defeated Russian Ivan Gakhov in a rematch

Sports | August 18, 2025, Monday // 17:27

Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Bulgaria’s U21 Women’s Volleyball Team Reaches World Championship Semifinals in Indonesia

The Bulgarian women’s national volleyball team under 21 has advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:15

Bulgaria Begins Construction of NATO Base in Kabile to Strengthen Eastern Flank

The construction of a NATO military base near the village of Kabile in Yambol Province has officially begun

Politics » Defense | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Rising Demand and Limited Supply Push Property Prices Up Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria has experienced a growth in real estate transactions

Business » Properties | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 11:31

Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages

The prices of new homes in Bulgaria are expected to increase by an additional 12-15% by the end of 2025

Business » Properties | August 11, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role

Business » Properties | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 14:23

Record-Breaking Mortgages and Low Interest Rates: Bulgaria’s Housing Loan Boom Continues

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe

Business » Properties | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 12:22

Housing Market Booms in Sofia and Beyond as Euro Adoption Approaches

The housing market in Sofia remains exceptionally active, driven in large part by the anticipated adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 10:04

Bulgaria’s Housing Loans Among Europe’s Cheapest as Mortgage Lending Hits Records

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe, with mortgage lending reaching record levels

Business » Properties | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 08:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria