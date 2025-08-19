Bulgarians Aged 35-45 Lead Demand for Seaside Homes

In Bulgaria, the majority of seaside properties are purchased by Bulgarian citizens, whether residing in the country or abroad, while foreign buyers make up a much smaller portion of the market, according to real estate data.

The most active age group in the holiday property segment ranges from 35 to 45 years old. These buyers typically hold mid- to senior-level management positions in Bulgarian or international companies, own businesses, or work in professions such as law, healthcare, education, and information technology.

Real estate brokers anticipate growing interest in holiday homes from investment-focused buyers, which is expected to drive prices upward. Vacation properties are generally more affordable than city apartments in Sofia, and unlike urban units that may require renovations or finishing, seaside homes are usually ready for immediate occupancy. Limited availability of homes on the secondary market further contributes to the upward trend in prices.

When purchasing a vacation property, buyers evaluate not only the condition of the property itself but also factors such as the level of tourist traffic in the resort, cultural events, development potential of the area, and opportunities for renting the home.