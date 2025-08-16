Summer Surge Brings Noticeable Price Hikes to Bulgarian Restaurants

Bulgaria is experiencing noticeable price increases in restaurants as the summer tourist season reaches its peak, with coastal towns and inland cities alike filled with both domestic and international visitors. For many travelers, dining out remains a significant part of holiday expenses, and the rises are felt across the board. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the restoration of VAT to 20% from the pandemic-reduced rate of 9%, higher food costs, and the increase in the minimum wage to 1,077 leva since the start of the year.

To gauge public perception, Radio Bulgaria spoke with a range of visitors. Clement, a 20-year-old with Austrian and Bulgarian roots living in the UK, confirmed that price increases are noticeable both in Bulgaria and abroad and expressed strong support for retaining the lev, describing the euro transition as a negative move. Dorothea, 22, who spent most of her adult life in the US, approached the topic from a European perspective, supporting the euro but voicing concern over rising prices and potential impacts on quality of life. Meanwhile, Devin, a 39-year-old Australian, found Bulgaria significantly cheaper than his home country, noting that food, drinks, and cigarettes cost far less despite his average income in Australia.

From the perspective of the restaurant industry, the sector is largely ready to handle the euro transition and the dual-pricing requirement that came into effect on August 8. However, operational challenges remain, particularly regarding the reconfiguration of cash registers, which depend on licensed providers and specialized companies rather than the businesses themselves. Richard Alibegov, chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants, emphasized that restaurants have done what they can, but implementation relies on external services.

Individual restaurant owners also confirm the rising prices and highlight gaps in state support. Nikolay Karadimov, owner of a small restaurant in Sofia’s Mladost district, supports the euro adoption but criticizes the government for only regulating dual-pricing without providing additional assistance. He suggests that a grace period for non-essential services would have been beneficial, especially ahead of the January 1, 2026, transition. The existing grace period for adjusting cash registers runs until October 8, after which authorities will enforce compliance, requiring all goods and services to be listed in both leva and euro. For consumers, this change also means becoming familiar with converting prices using the official rate of 1.95583 leva to the euro.