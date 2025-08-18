Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Bulgaria: Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Banks in Bulgaria are extending the opportunity for individuals to deposit cash in leva without fees until September 30, 2025, following a marked increase in deposits. UniCredit Bulbank reported that cash deposits at its branches in June 2025 rose by more than 80% compared to earlier months in the year, as well as when compared to June 2024. Alongside this surge, the average deposit amount from individual clients grew by nearly 40%, highlighting heightened public interest in preparing for the euro transition.

The fee-free initiative, part of the bank’s “Ready for the Euro” campaign launched in June, allows all individual clients to deposit funds at branch cash desks without any limit on amount or number of deposits. Additionally, ATM deposits within the daily limit of BGN 4,000 are also exempt from fees during the same period. New clients can open bank accounts with basic services free of charge, with no monthly service fee applied for the first four months.

Borislav Genov, Chief Executive Officer of Retail Banking at UniCredit Bulbank, emphasized that the recent increase in deposits demonstrates active preparation by citizens for the euro adoption. He noted that both existing and new clients are seeking secure solutions to ensure their lev savings will automatically convert to euros on January 1, 2026. He further stressed the bank’s commitment to facilitating a smooth, safe, and convenient transition, drawing on its 60-year history and stable market presence.

For clients seeking alternatives to holding cash, the bank offers a range of investment options, including mutual funds, investment plans, and insurance products tailored to individual profiles and preferences.

UniCredit Bulbank is also running an information campaign titled “Bank by European Standard” to guide and support clients through the euro transition. The campaign includes a dedicated “Important about the Euro” section on the bank’s website with answers to frequently asked questions, and clients can receive additional guidance at any branch or via the Customer Contact Center.

