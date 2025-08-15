Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand. The national airline will operate additional services between Sofia and the seaside cities of Varna and Burgas at the end of August and the start of September, offering travelers more options and flexibility for planning trips between the capital and the Black Sea coast.

The schedule for the extra flights is as follows: on August 22, 29, and September 5, flights from Sofia to Varna will depart at 18:10, arriving at 19:00, with return flights from Varna to Sofia at 19:40, landing at 20:30. On August 22 and September 5, flights from Sofia to Burgas depart at 15:00, reaching Burgas at 15:50, with the return leg from Burgas at 16:30, arriving in Sofia at 17:20. On August 24, both routes will operate additional services: Sofia – Burgas at 15:00, Burgas – Sofia at 16:30, Sofia – Varna at 18:10, and Varna – Sofia at 19:40. September 8 will feature flights on the Sofia – Burgas route at 15:00 and return at 16:30.

Passengers can now book tickets for these additional flights through Bulgaria Air’s official website, the airline’s mobile app, or via travel agencies across the country. These extra services aim to accommodate the heightened summer travel interest and provide convenient connections for those heading to the Bulgarian coast.