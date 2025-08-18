Bulgaria Selects 'Tarika' as Oscar Entry for International Feature Film

Society » CULTURE | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Selects 'Tarika' as Oscar Entry for International Feature Film @Youtube

“Tarika” has been officially chosen as Bulgaria’s submission for the “International Feature Film” category at the Oscars, the National Film Center (NFC) confirmed, BTA reports. A five-member committee selected Milko Lazarov’s third feature film to represent the country at the American Film Academy Awards.

The film had its world premiere at the 68th edition of the BFI London Film Festival, one of the most prestigious global festivals. Following multiple screenings internationally and in Bulgaria, it won two awards at the Calcutta Film Festival in India: Best Film and the FIPRESCI prize, the NFC highlighted.

“Tarika” tells a story of the eternal struggle between good and evil through Tarika, a young girl with extraordinary abilities living in a border village where different ethnic communities coexist. When domestic animals begin to die mysteriously, local superstitions turn against her, and the villagers seek to kill her.

The film stars Vessela Valcheva, Zahari Baharov, Ivan Savov, Ivan Burnev, Valeria Varbanova, and Christos Stergioglu. The screenplay was written by Ekaterina Churilova, Simeon Ventsislavov, and Milko Lazarov, while cinematography was handled by Kaloyan Bozhilov. Ivaylo Petrov designed the sets, Kiril Naumov oversaw costumes, and Penka Kuneva composed the music.

Produced by Veselka Kiryakova of Red Carpet in collaboration with ZDF/ARTE, 42film (Germany), and Amour Fou (Luxembourg), the project received funding from the NBC, Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Film Fund Luxembourg, and Creative Europe Media. The film’s world distribution is managed by Films Boutique, and in Bulgaria, it is represented by Purple Rain.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tarica, Oscars, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accelerates Solar Energy Storage as Battery Capacity Expands

In Bulgaria, the storage of solar energy in batteries is rapidly expanding, with private investors leading the initiative

Business » Energy | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

One-Third of Household Spending in Bulgaria Goes to Food and Drinks

About one-third of Bulgarian household spending is directed toward food and non-alcoholic beverages

Society | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 10:23

Bulgaria's President Radev: Alaska Summit Revives the Prospect of Peace in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev described the Alaska talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a step that “restores dialogue and revives the hope for peace”

Politics | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 10:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God

Society » Culture | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14

Theatre Night Returns to Bulgaria on November 15 with a Star-Studded Lineup

The 13th edition of the Theatre Night in Bulgaria is set for November 15, 2025, continuing a long-standing European tradition that celebrates theatre across the continent

Society » Culture | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 10:02

Gotse Delchev Ethno Jazz Concert Canceled Due to Flight Issues

An ethno jazz concert scheduled for Monday in Gotse Delchev, Southwest Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 11, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Dutch Collector Unveils Bulgaria’s Largest Outdoor Rugs Exhibition

Hundreds of admirers of traditional Bulgarian carpet craftsmanship gathered in the village of Iglika for the "Iglika Kilim Fest," a celebration that turned the local meadows into an open-air museum

Society » Culture | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:14

Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Tops Austrian Literary Charts with Latest Novel

Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov is making waves in Europe once again

Society » Culture | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:54

Sofia Hosts “Iron People”: A Powerful Exhibition Highlighting Ukraine’s Railway Heroes

The “IRON PEOPLE” photo exhibition will open on July 31 at 6:00 PM at the Central Hall Stage (Scena Tsentralni Hali) in Sofia, Bulgaria, showcasing the ongoing war in Ukraine through the experiences of railway workers and their families

Society » Culture | July 28, 2025, Monday // 17:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria