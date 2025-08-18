Bulgaria Selects 'Tarika' as Oscar Entry for International Feature Film

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows
The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people
“Tarika” has been officially chosen as Bulgaria’s submission for the “International Feature Film” category at the Oscars, the National Film Center (NFC) confirmed, BTA reports. A five-member committee selected Milko Lazarov’s third feature film to represent the country at the American Film Academy Awards.
The film had its world premiere at the 68th edition of the BFI London Film Festival, one of the most prestigious global festivals. Following multiple screenings internationally and in Bulgaria, it won two awards at the Calcutta Film Festival in India: Best Film and the FIPRESCI prize, the NFC highlighted.
“Tarika” tells a story of the eternal struggle between good and evil through Tarika, a young girl with extraordinary abilities living in a border village where different ethnic communities coexist. When domestic animals begin to die mysteriously, local superstitions turn against her, and the villagers seek to kill her.
The film stars Vessela Valcheva, Zahari Baharov, Ivan Savov, Ivan Burnev, Valeria Varbanova, and Christos Stergioglu. The screenplay was written by Ekaterina Churilova, Simeon Ventsislavov, and Milko Lazarov, while cinematography was handled by Kaloyan Bozhilov. Ivaylo Petrov designed the sets, Kiril Naumov oversaw costumes, and Penka Kuneva composed the music.
Produced by Veselka Kiryakova of Red Carpet in collaboration with ZDF/ARTE, 42film (Germany), and Amour Fou (Luxembourg), the project received funding from the NBC, Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Film Fund Luxembourg, and Creative Europe Media. The film’s world distribution is managed by Films Boutique, and in Bulgaria, it is represented by Purple Rain.
On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God
The 13th edition of the Theatre Night in Bulgaria is set for November 15, 2025, continuing a long-standing European tradition that celebrates theatre across the continent
An ethno jazz concert scheduled for Monday in Gotse Delchev, Southwest Bulgaria
Hundreds of admirers of traditional Bulgarian carpet craftsmanship gathered in the village of Iglika for the "Iglika Kilim Fest," a celebration that turned the local meadows into an open-air museum
Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov is making waves in Europe once again
The “IRON PEOPLE” photo exhibition will open on July 31 at 6:00 PM at the Central Hall Stage (Scena Tsentralni Hali) in Sofia, Bulgaria, showcasing the ongoing war in Ukraine through the experiences of railway workers and their families
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink