Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft, bearing registration number UR-82029, stationed at Bulgaria's Plovdiv Airport alongside three Mi-24D/V attack helicopters ready for loading.

Looks like Bulgarian Mi-24s are going to Ukraine. https://t.co/YXGdYBOj1i — The Military Watch (@MarcinRogowsk14) August 14, 2025

The helicopters are believed to be bound for Ukraine, though Bulgarian authorities have not officially confirmed the shipment. Observers report that the three Mi-24s were loaded onto the An-124 to bolster Ukraine’s army aviation capabilities.

In Plovdiv, Bulgaria, three Mi-24 attack helicopters were filmed yesterday being loaded onto a Ukrainian An-124. It’s believed they will join Ukraine’s army aviation fleet. pic.twitter.com/5jJJ3e2QFb — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 15, 2025

This delivery appears to be a new package of at least three surplus Mi-24D/V Hind gunships provided by Bulgaria to Ukraine. The aircraft, spotted at Plovdiv Airport under the name Be Brave Like Bucha, is expected to transport the helicopters directly to Ukraine.