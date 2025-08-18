Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

World » UKRAINE | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:10
Bulgaria: Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft, bearing registration number UR-82029, stationed at Bulgaria's Plovdiv Airport alongside three Mi-24D/V attack helicopters ready for loading.

The helicopters are believed to be bound for Ukraine, though Bulgarian authorities have not officially confirmed the shipment. Observers report that the three Mi-24s were loaded onto the An-124 to bolster Ukraine’s army aviation capabilities.

This delivery appears to be a new package of at least three surplus Mi-24D/V Hind gunships provided by Bulgaria to Ukraine. The aircraft, spotted at Plovdiv Airport under the name Be Brave Like Bucha, is expected to transport the helicopters directly to Ukraine.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopters, Bulgarian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Aged 35-45 Lead Demand for Seaside Homes

In Bulgaria, the majority of seaside properties are purchased by Bulgarian citizens

Business » Properties | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s U21 Women’s Volleyball Team Reaches World Championship Semifinals in Indonesia

The Bulgarian women’s national volleyball team under 21 has advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:15

Bulgaria Begins Construction of NATO Base in Kabile to Strengthen Eastern Flank

The construction of a NATO military base near the village of Kabile in Yambol Province has officially begun

Politics » Defense | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:00

Bulgarian Clubs Make Rare Triple Appearance in European Tournament Playoffs

Three Bulgarian teams are set to play in the playoffs for European club competitions, a relatively rare occurrence in recent years

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:07

The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God

Society » Culture | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14

ICGB Launches New Gas Routes to Boost Ukraine Energy Security

The independent transmission operator ICGB, in coordination with gas system operators from Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, is set to launch two new cross-border bundled natural gas capacity products

Business » Energy | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 10:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Rising Attacks Prompt Forced Evacuation of Over 1,800 Children in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have ordered the compulsory evacuation of families with children from several locations in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:45

From Music to Mayhem: Ukrainians Deported After Warsaw Concert Clashes

Polish authorities are set to expel 63 individuals, including 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians, following riots at a Warsaw concert, Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on August 12

World » Ukraine | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 12:58

EU Unites Behind Ukraine Support as Trump-Putin Summit Approaches, Hungary Stands Aside

The European Union, joined by the United States and other aligned partners, affirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine politically

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 10:19

Russian Forces Push Toward Key Dobropillia–Kramatorsk Road, Threatening Encirclement

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, pressing towards the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road and seizing positions in surrounding settlements

World » Ukraine | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:19

NATO Signals Possible De Facto Recognition of Russian Control in Ukraine Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has described the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska as a critical moment to test Moscow’s willingness to end the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 11, 2025, Monday // 12:02

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Set for 15 August, Territorial Concessions in Ukraine at Core of the Talks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August 2025 in Alaska

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria