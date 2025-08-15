Bulgaria Launches Police Operation in Sofia’s Roma Neighborhoods After Deadly Bus Crash

Crime | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches Police Operation in Sofia’s Roma Neighborhoods After Deadly Bus Crash

Following the recent severe traffic accident in Sofia, the capital’s police have launched a targeted operation in Roma neighborhoods, focusing on driver checks. Patrols have been positioned at the main entrances and exits of these areas to monitor traffic and gather information about drivers. The data collected will then be cross-checked with the driving schools where the individuals obtained their licenses. The operation, confirmed by the State Department of Internal Affairs, began today and will continue over the coming days across the city.

This initiative comes in response to the tragic collision earlier this morning involving a young driver, 21-year-old Viktor Iliev, who had only recently obtained his license and already held six traffic fines. His speeding vehicle crashed into a night city bus at the intersection of Konstantin Velichkov and Vazkresenie boulevards, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, including his own. It is reported that he is a resident of the Roma-majority neighborhood of Sofia called "Fakulteta".

Investigations revealed that Iliev learned to drive at the Nikolai Nachev driving school, his license was officially issued by the State Automobile Administration. The school itself provided the lessons, but the administrative issuance of the license was handled separately.

@viktoriliev64 #foruyou ♬ TOP BOKLUKA x ISKAM DJ 359 - DJ 359

Social media activity has also raised concerns about Iliev’s behavior before obtaining a legal license. A review of his TikTok profile indicates that he was driving as early as April, prior to being licensed. In posts from that month, he posed behind the wheel and uploaded videos demonstrating high-speed maneuvers, including drifting a powerful Mercedes while transporting spare tires in the vehicle. These posts suggest a pattern of risky driving well before the tragic accident.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Roma, police, car, sofia

Related Articles:

Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand

Business » Tourism | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills

Nearly half of Sofia households that pay for heating based on estimated consumption will receive refunds ranging from 10 to 250 leva (5 to 127 euros) following the equalization bills for the 2024/2025 heating season

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:14

Students and Citizens Rally Against Corruption, Demand Early Elections in Serbia

Anti-government protests in Serbia escalated Thursday, with demonstrators targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:19

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Six Men Arrested in Bulgaria over Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Network

A large-scale operation by the National Anti-Terrorism Service and the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Plovdiv has led to the dismantling of an organized criminal group involved in the possession

Crime | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:39

Violence in Serbian Cities Marks Major Escalation of Anti-Government Movement

At least 50 people were injured in the northern Serbian town of Vrbas on Tuesday evening after violent clashes broke out between protesters, activists from the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and police

World » Southeast Europe | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Here Is the 21-Year-Old Driver Who Crashed into a Sofia Bus, Leaving At Least One Dead (UPDATED)

A severe traffic collision in Sofia early this morning has resulted in one fatality and six injuries after a car slammed into a public transport bus

Crime | August 15, 2025, Friday // 12:31

Six Men Arrested in Bulgaria over Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Network

A large-scale operation by the National Anti-Terrorism Service and the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Plovdiv has led to the dismantling of an organized criminal group involved in the possession

Crime | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 15:39

Three Members of Infamous Bulgarian Gang 'Naglite' Vanish, Only Phones and Cars Left Behind

Three members of the notorious Bulgarian kidnapping gang known as "Naglite" (The Insolent Ones) - Prokopi Prokopiev, known as Kulturista, Ivaylo Evtimov, nicknamed Yozhi, and Daniel Dimitrov, called Dancho Releto - have vanished without a trace

Crime | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

Bulgaria Investigates Arms Dealers on Ukraine’s Request Over Illegal Weapon Sales to Russia

In Bulgaria, authorities have launched searches targeting arms dealers suspected of violating international sanctions by selling weapons to Russia

Crime | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 13:11

UK Adds Bulgaria to Fast-Track Deportation List for Foreign Criminals

Bulgaria has been added to the UK’s “Deport Now, Appeal Later” programme, under which foreign nationals with criminal convictions can be expelled before their appeals are heard

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:26

Massive 270 kg Cocaine Bust in Greece: Bulgarian Among Arrested

Greek authorities intercepted a shipment containing 270 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately 5.5 million euros

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria