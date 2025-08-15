Bulgaria Launches Police Operation in Sofia’s Roma Neighborhoods After Deadly Bus Crash

Following the recent severe traffic accident in Sofia, the capital’s police have launched a targeted operation in Roma neighborhoods, focusing on driver checks. Patrols have been positioned at the main entrances and exits of these areas to monitor traffic and gather information about drivers. The data collected will then be cross-checked with the driving schools where the individuals obtained their licenses. The operation, confirmed by the State Department of Internal Affairs, began today and will continue over the coming days across the city.

This initiative comes in response to the tragic collision earlier this morning involving a young driver, 21-year-old Viktor Iliev, who had only recently obtained his license and already held six traffic fines. His speeding vehicle crashed into a night city bus at the intersection of Konstantin Velichkov and Vazkresenie boulevards, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, including his own. It is reported that he is a resident of the Roma-majority neighborhood of Sofia called "Fakulteta".

Investigations revealed that Iliev learned to drive at the Nikolai Nachev driving school, his license was officially issued by the State Automobile Administration. The school itself provided the lessons, but the administrative issuance of the license was handled separately.

Social media activity has also raised concerns about Iliev’s behavior before obtaining a legal license. A review of his TikTok profile indicates that he was driving as early as April, prior to being licensed. In posts from that month, he posed behind the wheel and uploaded videos demonstrating high-speed maneuvers, including drifting a powerful Mercedes while transporting spare tires in the vehicle. These posts suggest a pattern of risky driving well before the tragic accident.