Romania Pushes for Expanded Black Sea Patrols with Bulgaria and Turkey Amid Russian Threats

Romania has proposed an expansion of its existing Black Sea mission with Bulgaria and Turkey, moving beyond mine clearance to include patrol operations aimed at safeguarding energy infrastructure and maritime trade routes from potential Russian threats, according to reports in Hurriyet.
The three Black Sea nations initially established the joint mine clearance mission last year. Romania’s Defense Minister, Ionut Moșteanu, told Reuters that discussions with NATO allies are expected to explore the mission’s evolution into a full patrol operation in the coming years.
“The Black Sea will continue to be a zone of strategic tension with Russia. We must ensure deterrence and secure our vital interests, including energy infrastructure, shipping lanes, and freedom of navigation,” Moșteanu stated, emphasizing the mission’s protective objectives.
Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has on multiple occasions discovered remnants of Russian drones within its territory. Moșteanu also reported near-daily GPS interference at sea, suspected to originate from Russian operations, although Moscow denies any involvement.
Looking ahead, Romania is preparing to become the European Union’s largest gas producer and net exporter by 2027, following the completion of a major offshore project in the Black Sea. To support its naval capabilities, the country has already procured a small warship from Turkey and plans to acquire additional vessels, including corvettes, though this process may span several years.
Turkey’s role in the region extends beyond military collaboration. The country has acted as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, facilitating early-stage peace talks and subsequent meetings in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23, culminating in a prisoner exchange agreement.
Romania’s call for a broader mission reflects growing concerns over security in the Black Sea, as the nation positions itself to protect strategic assets and ensure the free flow of maritime trade amidst ongoing regional tensions.
