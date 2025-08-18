Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

The country will enjoy predominantly sunny conditions, with the possibility of some cumulus cloud formation over western areas in the afternoon. An east-northeasterly wind will blow at light to moderate speeds, becoming temporarily stronger in the eastern regions. Daytime temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 30°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly sunny but breezy, with a moderate to at times strong east-northeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. Sea water will be around 26°C, and wave heights are forecast at 3 to 4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, sunny weather will dominate, although some afternoon cumulus clouds are likely. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northeast. Temperatures will reach about 25°C at 1,200 metres and around 17°C at 2,000 metres.

Sunday will also bring mostly sunny skies. In the afternoon, the western regions may see some cloud development, with a chance of brief, isolated showers accompanied by thunder. Winds will remain from the east-northeast at light to moderate strength. Daytime highs across the country will again be between 30°C and 35°C.