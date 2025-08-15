Massive Wildfires Devastate Spain, Prompting Arrests and International Aid

Spain is battling its most severe wildfires in decades, with a third fatality confirmed and numerous arrests made in connection with the blazes. The fires have already consumed approximately 105,000 hectares, prompting large-scale evacuations. Madrid has formally requested assistance from the European Union, leading to the deployment of two firefighting planes, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

The wildfires, intensified by extreme heat expected to last until at least Monday, are affecting multiple regions - chiefly Castile and Leon, Galicia in the north, and Extremadura in the west. Data from the European Forest Fire Information System shows that between August 6 and 12 alone, 84,703 hectares were destroyed.

The death toll includes two men in Castile and Leon: a 35-year-old who perished on Tuesday while clearing brush and was overtaken by flames, and a 37-year-old who died Thursday from burns covering 85% of his body. The first victim of this wildfire wave was a 50-year-old man in Madrid, who succumbed in hospital on Tuesday after sustaining burns to 98% of his body.

Dozens remain hospitalized in critical condition with severe burn injuries, particularly in Castile and Leon and Galicia. Since June 1, the Civil Guard has arrested more than a dozen individuals and is investigating 38 others for suspected arson. Just yesterday, four arrests were made: one in Castile and Leon for a blaze that destroyed over 4,500 hectares; two suspects linked to eight arson cases in Galicia; and another person accused of starting two separate fires in the same region.

The fires have forced the closure of at least 15 roads nationwide, including a key highway connecting Galicia to Madrid, and rail services between the two have been suspended. Around 1,200 soldiers are deployed to combat 10 active fires, supported by 2,200 additional personnel in logistical and command roles.

Two French firefighting aircraft, coordinated under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, arrived yesterday to assist Spanish teams following the government’s formal plea for European support.