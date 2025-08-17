Bulgaria Considers Price Lists on Pharmacy Doors Instead of Individual Labels

The National Pharmacy Chamber in Bulgaria has suggested that pharmacies could display a price list on their doors to inform customers of prescription drug prices, instead of labeling each package individually, amid the ongoing adjustment requiring prices to be shown in both leva and euros. Master Pharmacist Konstantin Kachulev, chairman of the Chamber, highlighted that patients rarely see these medications before purchase and understand the price only at the point of sale. He also questioned whether pharmacists are required to label packages if manufacturers have not designated a specific area for a price sticker.

Pharmacies in Bulgaria offer at least 2,500 different products, which, multiplied by the variety of packages, results in tens of thousands of items that must be labeled. According to Kachulev, some pharmacists are faster at updating prices than others, depending on their inventory. In his own remote pharmacy, around 12,000 labels need to be printed, a process he admits is challenging to manage during standard working hours.

To help customers, Kachulev’s pharmacy maintains a visible price list in both leva and euros. He argues that the current legislation creates an administrative gray zone, as the law requires prices to be placed in manufacturer-designated spots, which many products lack. Some items do provide space for a pharmaceutical sticker, but if pharmacists fail to label them or remove information, they risk fines.

Kachulev also stressed the distinction between prescription and over-the-counter medications. He noted that labeling prescription drugs is largely unnecessary, since patients learn the price only when collecting the medicine. By contrast, non-prescription products are displayed openly and having their prices visible is both useful and practical for consumers.

The Chamber chairman emphasized that pharmacy owners face tight deadlines to comply with the new rules, which is particularly burdensome for small businesses. He urged authorities to exercise leniency after the October 8 deadline, warning that fines of 5,000 leva could push smaller pharmacies into bankruptcy.

