Borissov-Linked Company Seeks to Acquire Gazprom Stations in Bulgaria?

According to the opposition political party "Revival", Gazprom is in the process of selling its network of gas stations in Bulgaria, with the company “Uni Energi” submitting an application to the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) on August 11 to acquire the Russian energy giant’s local assets. These assets are managed in Bulgaria by “NIS PETROL” EOOD, which operates the Gazprom-branded stations. The CPC has opened proceedings to review the concentration between the companies.

"Revival" highlights that the majority owner of “Uni Energi,” holding 55% of shares, is Ivaylo Konstantinov, a politician affiliated with GERB and the current leader of Boyko Borissov’s party in Dupnitsa. Konstantinov is a former MP in Bulgaria’s 44th National Assembly and a business partner of “Union Ivkoni Bus Service.”

The remaining 45% of “Uni Energi” is owned by the company “VIP Station,” whose sole shareholder is a Montenegrin entrepreneur, Ranko Klacar, connected to 18 different companies. Klacar joined “Uni Energi” only recently, on June 13, just before the Gazprom deal was finalized. "Revival" notes that Klacar has close ties to Radoslav Ventsislavov Ivanov, widely known as “cousin Radi,” a relative of Boyko Borissov from Bankya.

The party frames this acquisition as another example of the ruling party’s initiatives, likening it to previous projects such as the “People Shops,” designed to benefit their inner circle financially. According to "Revival", “cousin Radi” has long been involved in Borissov’s business ventures since Borissov became mayor of Sofia and has participated in land swaps in the Lyulin district that appear questionable.

Corporate records confirm that “NIS PETROL” EOOD was established in 2011. The company develops wholesale and retail trade in fuels and petroleum products, running a network of Gazprom-branded stations throughout Bulgaria.

The Commission for Protection of Competition has a seven-day window, until August 18, to issue its decision regarding the proposed acquisition and the ongoing review of the concentration.