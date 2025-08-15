Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills @Pixabay

Nearly half of Sofia households that pay for heating based on estimated consumption will receive refunds ranging from 10 to 250 leva (5 to 127 euros) following the equalization bills for the 2024/2025 heating season, according to “Toplofikatsiya Sofia.” Specifically, 48% of customers will see amounts reimbursed or deducted in the coming months, while 52% will need to cover additional costs for the season’s actual energy use. This represents a notable improvement compared to the previous season, when only 38% of households were eligible for refunds and 62% faced extra charges.

The company has issued the so-called General Invoice for the heating season, which reconciles the differences between the actual costs reported by heat accountants and the payments already made by customers. The data for these invoices comes from the share allocation companies and the equalization accounts they prepare. Around 14% of households show minimal or no adjustment, within a ±10 leva range.

The analysis of equalization accounts shows that the largest group, 24% of customers, will receive refunds between 10 and 100 leva. Another 16% will be reimbursed amounts from 101 to 250 leva. Conversely, 19% of households are required to pay additional sums of 10 to 100 leva. “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” emphasized that refunds will be issued only to customers with fully settled bills and no outstanding liabilities; any unpaid amounts will be offset against the refund.

The payment period for the invoices is 45 calendar days from the issue date, after which interest will accrue on any unpaid balance. Customers have until August 31, 2025, to file objections to their equalization bills or to provide access for additional measurements in their properties. This ensures the invoices are prepared based on the actual consumption recorded by heat meters, heat allocators, or hot water meters. Those who fail to report their consumption are billed according to maximum consumption standards for heating units without devices and a daily domestic hot water allowance of 140–280 liters per person.

Customers are also advised to verify that the data from share distribution devices in the equalization account aligns with what their heat accountant has reported. Comparing actual consumption with estimated charges is essential to avoid discrepancies.

The analysis further highlighted that the 2024/2025 heating season lasted 35 days longer than the previous one. Average daily temperatures were very similar, measuring 5.32 degrees compared to 5.37 degrees in 2023/2024. Meanwhile, the price of heat energy decreased to 128.25 BGN per MWh excluding VAT, down from 137.93 BGN per MWh in the prior season, reflecting a modest relief for consumers despite the extended heating period.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heating, sofia, bills, refunds

Related Articles:

Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand

Business » Tourism | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches Police Operation in Sofia’s Roma Neighborhoods After Deadly Bus Crash

Following the recent severe traffic accident in Sofia, the capital’s police have launched a targeted operation in Roma neighborhoods

Crime | August 15, 2025, Friday // 16:56

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35

Incident: Passenger Jet from Bulgaria Safely Lands in London After Military Escort (UPDATED)

On August 11, a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London Stansted faced an unusual and tense situation over Central Europe

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 12:44

Bulgaria Takes Off: Wizz Air Adds New Destinations from Sofia, Boosts Capacity

Wizz Air is set to significantly boost its operations in Bulgaria by adding a seventh aircraft to its Sofia base and launching seven new routes starting in 2025

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:03

Dual Price Tagging in Leva and Euro Slowly Taking Hold in Sofia Markets

In two of Sofia’s largest markets - Zhenskia (Kirkov) and Krasno Selo - it was found that only a handful of sellers have started showing prices in both leva and euro

Business | August 4, 2025, Monday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria

The country will enjoy predominantly sunny conditions, with the possibility of some cumulus cloud formation over western areas in the afternoon

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:02

Ready for the Euro: How Dual Labelling Protects Consumers and Ensures Transparency

The dual labelling requirement in Bulgaria, which will remain in effect for over a year, is designed to ensure transparency, help citizens familiarize themselves with the new currency, and prevent unjustified price hikes or rounding

Society | August 15, 2025, Friday // 11:37

The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God

Society » Culture | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14

Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area

Society » Environment | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Teen on Rented ATV Injures Six, Including Three Children, in Sunny Beach Crash

A serious accident occurred on an alley between two hotels in Sunny Beach

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:00

One Dead, Five Injured in High-Speed Sofia Crash Involving Night Bus (UPDATED + VIDEO)

A fatal road accident in Sofia has claimed the life of one person and left at least five others injured after a collision between a car and a public transport bus

Society » Incidents | August 15, 2025, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria