Sofia Households to Receive Refunds After Heating Season Equalization Bills

Nearly half of Sofia households that pay for heating based on estimated consumption will receive refunds ranging from 10 to 250 leva (5 to 127 euros) following the equalization bills for the 2024/2025 heating season, according to “Toplofikatsiya Sofia.” Specifically, 48% of customers will see amounts reimbursed or deducted in the coming months, while 52% will need to cover additional costs for the season’s actual energy use. This represents a notable improvement compared to the previous season, when only 38% of households were eligible for refunds and 62% faced extra charges.

The company has issued the so-called General Invoice for the heating season, which reconciles the differences between the actual costs reported by heat accountants and the payments already made by customers. The data for these invoices comes from the share allocation companies and the equalization accounts they prepare. Around 14% of households show minimal or no adjustment, within a ±10 leva range.

The analysis of equalization accounts shows that the largest group, 24% of customers, will receive refunds between 10 and 100 leva. Another 16% will be reimbursed amounts from 101 to 250 leva. Conversely, 19% of households are required to pay additional sums of 10 to 100 leva. “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” emphasized that refunds will be issued only to customers with fully settled bills and no outstanding liabilities; any unpaid amounts will be offset against the refund.

The payment period for the invoices is 45 calendar days from the issue date, after which interest will accrue on any unpaid balance. Customers have until August 31, 2025, to file objections to their equalization bills or to provide access for additional measurements in their properties. This ensures the invoices are prepared based on the actual consumption recorded by heat meters, heat allocators, or hot water meters. Those who fail to report their consumption are billed according to maximum consumption standards for heating units without devices and a daily domestic hot water allowance of 140–280 liters per person.

Customers are also advised to verify that the data from share distribution devices in the equalization account aligns with what their heat accountant has reported. Comparing actual consumption with estimated charges is essential to avoid discrepancies.

The analysis further highlighted that the 2024/2025 heating season lasted 35 days longer than the previous one. Average daily temperatures were very similar, measuring 5.32 degrees compared to 5.37 degrees in 2023/2024. Meanwhile, the price of heat energy decreased to 128.25 BGN per MWh excluding VAT, down from 137.93 BGN per MWh in the prior season, reflecting a modest relief for consumers despite the extended heating period.