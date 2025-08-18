Bulgaria Begins Construction of NATO Base in Kabile to Strengthen Eastern Flank

The construction of a NATO military base near the village of Kabile in Yambol Province has officially begun, following approval by the Bulgarian Council of Ministers. The project comes after the government signed a draft agreement with Italy for the joint construction and use of military facilities within the Kabile military district. The base is designed to host the multinational battle group stationed in Bulgaria, with the potential to expand to the size of a full brigade or even a division, according to reports from the newspaper Sega.

The initiative is part of Bulgaria’s ongoing commitments as a full NATO member and is seen as a strategic measure to bolster both national and alliance defense capabilities. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the infrastructure will ensure the proper deployment and support of the multinational battle group while also allowing for future expansion if necessary. The project’s initial cost is estimated at around €100 million, with substantial funding expected from NATO’s general budget.

The multinational battle group currently stationed in Bulgaria comprises approximately 1,300 personnel, with Italy serving as the framework country contributing over 700 troops and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. Additional contributors include the United States, providing a company of Stryker armored combat vehicles, the United Kingdom’s Royal Irish Regiment, Greece with an anti-tank platoon, Bulgaria’s 42nd Mechanized Battalion, and soldiers from Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Albania. The base is intended to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank and ensure rapid and adequate response capabilities in the region.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov described the facility as a permanent Bulgarian barracks area designed to accommodate the NATO battle group, including the possibility of its expansion to a brigade if the security situation requires. Army Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov emphasized that the number of deployed troops will be sufficient for quick and effective action, and that Bulgaria is coordinating with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for project implementation.

The decision to expand military infrastructure in Bulgaria aligns with NATO’s regional strategy formulated during its 2023 Vilnius summit, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The alliance aims to strengthen deterrence along its eastern flank, particularly in countries bordering the Black Sea. The new base will complement ongoing efforts to enhance defense readiness and regional security.

Bulgaria has increased its defense spending to 2% of GDP in 2024, with plans to gradually raise it to 3.5% by 2032. The Kabile base is expected to host not only the current multinational battalion group but also larger formations in the future, providing strategic infrastructure capable of supporting a rapid response in case of potential threats. The construction is a key step in modernizing the country’s military facilities while reinforcing NATO’s presence in Southeastern Europe.

Separately, Romania has proposed expanding the joint NATO mine countermeasure group in the Black Sea, which already includes Bulgaria and Turkey. Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Moșteanu stated that the group could also conduct patrols to protect critical energy infrastructure and trade routes from potential Russian attacks. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, drifting mines and other threats have prompted the creation of the MCM Black Sea unit. Moșteanu highlighted the need to safeguard maritime navigation, energy facilities, and regional security, citing Russia’s repeated attempts to disrupt communications in the area. Romania’s role as an emerging natural gas exporter and its participation in NATO operations, including support for Ukraine, further underscore the strategic importance of Black Sea security in the context of the alliance’s defense posture.