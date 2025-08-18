Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

Business » TOURISM | August 15, 2025, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam @Pexels

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days, regardless of passport type. This measure comes as part of Vietnam’s program to promote tourism and boost international travel.

The decision, adopted by the Vietnamese government on August 8, 2025, grants visa exemptions to citizens of Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The policy is valid from August 15, 2025, through August 14, 2028. As a result, a previous January 15, 2025 exemption for Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland will no longer apply.

In addition, the Vietnamese government introduced a special provision allowing limited-stay visas to be waived for certain foreign nationals whose presence is considered beneficial to the country’s socio-economic development. This includes guests invited by high-ranking officials such as the General Secretary of the Communist Party, the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, heads of mass organizations, ministers, municipal leaders, and equivalent officials.

The list also covers scientists, university professors, experts, chief engineers, and highly skilled professionals in digital technology, as well as investors, executives from major international companies, and prominent figures in culture, art, sports, and tourism. Honorary consuls of Vietnam abroad, and guests of selected research institutes, universities, and large enterprises approved by ministries or government agencies, are also eligible.

Furthermore, the Minister of Public Security may extend special visa-free entry to other individuals deemed eligible for diplomatic or socio-economic reasons, ensuring that Vietnam can accommodate visitors whose presence contributes positively to the country.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vietnam, Bulgaria, visa

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Population to Fall to 3.5 Million in 75 Years, UN Forecast Shows

The United Nations projects that in 75 years, Bulgaria’s population will shrink to around 3.5 million people

Society | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Preparing for 2026: Bulgarian Stores to Facilitate Withdrawal of Leva from the Economy

Retailers in Bulgaria are preparing to play a central role in the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Accelerates Solar Energy Storage as Battery Capacity Expands

In Bulgaria, the storage of solar energy in batteries is rapidly expanding, with private investors leading the initiative

Business » Energy | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a European Powerhouse in Black Caviar Production

Bulgaria has emerged as one of Europe’s leading producers of black caviar, successfully competing with traditional markets like France and Italy

Business » Industry | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Summer Surge Brings Noticeable Price Hikes to Bulgarian Restaurants

Bulgaria is experiencing noticeable price increases in restaurants as the summer tourist season reaches its peak

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Fee-Free Leva Deposits Extended by Banks as Bulgarians Prepare for Euro Transition

Banks in Bulgaria are extending the opportunity for individuals to deposit cash in leva without fees until September 30, 2025

Business » Finance | August 17, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New Direct Flights to Slovakia to Link Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has announced the addition of two new direct routes from Bulgaria to Slovakia as part of its expansion, coinciding with the opening of a new base in Bratislava

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Government Launches 'Bulgaria Today and Tomorrow' Fund to Unite Tourism Branding

The Bulgarian government is set to establish a centralized mechanism to create and promote a unified national tourism brand

Business » Tourism | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 08:17

Bulgaria Poised to Attract More Tourists and Investors with Euro Accession

The adoption of the euro is seen as a significant opportunity for Bulgaria to boost both tourism and investment

Business » Tourism | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 11:09

Over 90% of Illegal Beach Parking Offenders on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast Are Romanian Tourists

Last week, over 100 fines were issued during inspections along the Northern Black Sea coast for improper parking, as part of a joint two-day operation ordered by the Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov

Business » Tourism | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

Giro d’Italia Will Begin in Bulgaria in 2026

Bulgaria will host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting and tourism calendar

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 14:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria