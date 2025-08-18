Bulgaria Included in New 45-Day Visa-Free Travel to Vietnam

From today, travelers from 12 countries, including Bulgaria, can enter Vietnam for tourism without a visa for up to 45 days, regardless of passport type. This measure comes as part of Vietnam’s program to promote tourism and boost international travel.

The decision, adopted by the Vietnamese government on August 8, 2025, grants visa exemptions to citizens of Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The policy is valid from August 15, 2025, through August 14, 2028. As a result, a previous January 15, 2025 exemption for Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland will no longer apply.

In addition, the Vietnamese government introduced a special provision allowing limited-stay visas to be waived for certain foreign nationals whose presence is considered beneficial to the country’s socio-economic development. This includes guests invited by high-ranking officials such as the General Secretary of the Communist Party, the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, heads of mass organizations, ministers, municipal leaders, and equivalent officials.

The list also covers scientists, university professors, experts, chief engineers, and highly skilled professionals in digital technology, as well as investors, executives from major international companies, and prominent figures in culture, art, sports, and tourism. Honorary consuls of Vietnam abroad, and guests of selected research institutes, universities, and large enterprises approved by ministries or government agencies, are also eligible.

Furthermore, the Minister of Public Security may extend special visa-free entry to other individuals deemed eligible for diplomatic or socio-economic reasons, ensuring that Vietnam can accommodate visitors whose presence contributes positively to the country.