The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God. This day, recognized by Orthodox, Catholic, and other Christian traditions, honors the death and heavenly assumption of the Virgin Mary.

According to tradition, the apostles were miraculously brought together from their preaching locations to bid farewell to the Mother of God and witness her burial. Scriptures recount that at the age of 64, she left earthly life to join her Son in heaven. Three days prior to her passing, the Archangel Gabriel informed her that God had chosen her to enter His kingdom and reign eternally. Her final wish was to see all the apostles together, who were transported to her home in Jerusalem by divine means.

Three days after her burial in a cave near Gethsemane, Jesus Christ, accompanied by angels and saints, descended from heaven to receive her soul. When the tomb was later opened for the apostle Thomas, only her shroud was found. Witnesses reported angelic singing and a vision of the Virgin Mary surrounded by angels, who reassured them: “Rejoice, for I am with you always.” In memory of this event, the Church established a solemn liturgy on this day, along with the ritual blessing and distribution of bread.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, the holiday is referred to as the Great Virgin Mary, distinguishing it from the Little Virgin Mary, which celebrates her birth. After church services, women consecrate ritual loaves, which are shared for health and in remembrance of deceased loved ones. Families also perform sacrifices, or kurbans, for life, health, fertility, and protection against misfortune and disease. Traditional dishes include decorated fresh bread, chicken porridge, boiled wheat, corn, pumpkin, watermelon, grapes, and fish. Devout believers offer candles, handwoven cloths, missals, and donations to the Church.

Name day celebrations are significant on this holiday. Those baptized with names such as Mara, Maria, Mariika, Mari, Marin, Mariyana, Mariana, Marian, Masha, Mika, Mira, Marieta, Mariela, Mario, Preslav, and Preslava mark the occasion. Nearly 180,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day on August 15, with Maria remaining the most common female name in the country, borne by over 100,000 women.

Church tradition portrays the Assumption as a blissful passing into eternal life. An archangel, carrying a branch from Paradise, announced the end of her earthly life. The apostles were gathered miraculously to bid farewell. She was interred in Gethsemane, but when Thomas arrived three days later, her tomb was found empty, affirming her assumption by her Divine Son. The feast is a celebration of the Virgin Mary’s glory and her enduring intercession for humanity.

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel emphasized the spiritual significance of the day, stating: “Let us always turn to her in prayer. She has the power to help, to guide us in maintaining faith, hope, and resilience. I wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday.”

The Great Virgin Mary remains one of the most revered Christian feasts, reflecting centuries of devotion and the enduring trust of believers in the Virgin’s protective presence. Families gather, churches hold solemn services, and communities honor the day with traditional rituals, meals, and prayers, keeping alive the memory and spiritual legacy of the Mother of God.