The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

Society » CULTURE | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:14
Bulgaria: The Great Mother of God: Name Days, Ritual Bread, and Church Services in Bulgaria

On August 15, the Orthodox Church commemorates one of its twelve major Christian feasts, the Assumption of the Most Holy Theotokos, also known as the Great Mother of God. This day, recognized by Orthodox, Catholic, and other Christian traditions, honors the death and heavenly assumption of the Virgin Mary.

According to tradition, the apostles were miraculously brought together from their preaching locations to bid farewell to the Mother of God and witness her burial. Scriptures recount that at the age of 64, she left earthly life to join her Son in heaven. Three days prior to her passing, the Archangel Gabriel informed her that God had chosen her to enter His kingdom and reign eternally. Her final wish was to see all the apostles together, who were transported to her home in Jerusalem by divine means.

Three days after her burial in a cave near Gethsemane, Jesus Christ, accompanied by angels and saints, descended from heaven to receive her soul. When the tomb was later opened for the apostle Thomas, only her shroud was found. Witnesses reported angelic singing and a vision of the Virgin Mary surrounded by angels, who reassured them: “Rejoice, for I am with you always.” In memory of this event, the Church established a solemn liturgy on this day, along with the ritual blessing and distribution of bread.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, the holiday is referred to as the Great Virgin Mary, distinguishing it from the Little Virgin Mary, which celebrates her birth. After church services, women consecrate ritual loaves, which are shared for health and in remembrance of deceased loved ones. Families also perform sacrifices, or kurbans, for life, health, fertility, and protection against misfortune and disease. Traditional dishes include decorated fresh bread, chicken porridge, boiled wheat, corn, pumpkin, watermelon, grapes, and fish. Devout believers offer candles, handwoven cloths, missals, and donations to the Church.

Name day celebrations are significant on this holiday. Those baptized with names such as Mara, Maria, Mariika, Mari, Marin, Mariyana, Mariana, Marian, Masha, Mika, Mira, Marieta, Mariela, Mario, Preslav, and Preslava mark the occasion. Nearly 180,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day on August 15, with Maria remaining the most common female name in the country, borne by over 100,000 women.

Church tradition portrays the Assumption as a blissful passing into eternal life. An archangel, carrying a branch from Paradise, announced the end of her earthly life. The apostles were gathered miraculously to bid farewell. She was interred in Gethsemane, but when Thomas arrived three days later, her tomb was found empty, affirming her assumption by her Divine Son. The feast is a celebration of the Virgin Mary’s glory and her enduring intercession for humanity.

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel emphasized the spiritual significance of the day, stating: “Let us always turn to her in prayer. She has the power to help, to guide us in maintaining faith, hope, and resilience. I wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday.

The Great Virgin Mary remains one of the most revered Christian feasts, reflecting centuries of devotion and the enduring trust of believers in the Virgin’s protective presence. Families gather, churches hold solemn services, and communities honor the day with traditional rituals, meals, and prayers, keeping alive the memory and spiritual legacy of the Mother of God.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christian, Mary, Bulgarian, bread

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Aged 35-45 Lead Demand for Seaside Homes

In Bulgaria, the majority of seaside properties are purchased by Bulgarian citizens

Business » Properties | August 18, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Footage from Bulgaria Shows Mi-24s Boarding Ukrainian An-124, Destination Not Officially Confirmed

Military observers have captured footage of a Ukrainian Antonov An-124-100 transport aircraft

World » Ukraine | August 15, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Bulgaria’s U21 Women’s Volleyball Team Reaches World Championship Semifinals in Indonesia

The Bulgarian women’s national volleyball team under 21 has advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:15

Bulgaria Begins Construction of NATO Base in Kabile to Strengthen Eastern Flank

The construction of a NATO military base near the village of Kabile in Yambol Province has officially begun

Politics » Defense | August 15, 2025, Friday // 14:00

Bulgarian Clubs Make Rare Triple Appearance in European Tournament Playoffs

Three Bulgarian teams are set to play in the playoffs for European club competitions, a relatively rare occurrence in recent years

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:07

How a Bulgarian’s False Report Led to a Fighter Jet Escort Over Europe

Bulgarian Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has explained that the escort of a Ryanair flight from Sofia to London by German fighter jets was triggered by a 112 emergency alert

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 17:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Theatre Night Returns to Bulgaria on November 15 with a Star-Studded Lineup

The 13th edition of the Theatre Night in Bulgaria is set for November 15, 2025, continuing a long-standing European tradition that celebrates theatre across the continent

Society » Culture | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 10:02

Gotse Delchev Ethno Jazz Concert Canceled Due to Flight Issues

An ethno jazz concert scheduled for Monday in Gotse Delchev, Southwest Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 11, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Dutch Collector Unveils Bulgaria’s Largest Outdoor Rugs Exhibition

Hundreds of admirers of traditional Bulgarian carpet craftsmanship gathered in the village of Iglika for the "Iglika Kilim Fest," a celebration that turned the local meadows into an open-air museum

Society » Culture | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 11:14

Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Tops Austrian Literary Charts with Latest Novel

Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov is making waves in Europe once again

Society » Culture | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 17:54

Sofia Hosts “Iron People”: A Powerful Exhibition Highlighting Ukraine’s Railway Heroes

The “IRON PEOPLE” photo exhibition will open on July 31 at 6:00 PM at the Central Hall Stage (Scena Tsentralni Hali) in Sofia, Bulgaria, showcasing the ongoing war in Ukraine through the experiences of railway workers and their families

Society » Culture | July 28, 2025, Monday // 17:08

Bulgaria Remembers Its Greatest Son: 188 Years Since Levski’s Birth

July 18 marks 188 years since the birth of Vasil Levski, one of the most revered figures in Bulgarian history

Society » Culture | July 18, 2025, Friday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria