Bulgaria’s Forest Fires: Pirin, Kardzhali, and Tutrakan Under Control, Volunteer Call Issued

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 15, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Firefighting operations in Pirin continue today, with efforts focused on fully extinguishing the large blaze in the area. The two separate fires above the villages of Ilindentsi and Ploski have been contained. Yesterday’s operations involved more than 150 people and two Cougar helicopters.

Authorities are calling for additional volunteers to assist on the ground, with an assembly point set between 5:00 and 10:00 a.m. at the junction for Ploski. Ivan Rizov from the Southwestern State Enterprise stressed the importance of having enough people available to address any flare-ups and to target smoldering hotspots more actively.

Elsewhere, the major forest fire near Kardzhali has been brought under control. The blaze consumed 500 acres of mixed forest and shrubland, threatening the villages of Dazhdovnitsa, Ridovo and Snezhinkite. The cause remains undetermined, but regional governor Nikola Chanev suggested human negligence as the likely reason, citing the presence of tourists and fishermen in the area and the absence of electrical infrastructure or lightning strikes near the ignition point.

In the municipality of Sungurlare, the state of emergency in the village of Skala has been lifted six days after being imposed due to a fire. Evacuated residents have returned to their homes, though eight firefighting teams remained stationed overnight. Mayor Dimitar Gavazov reported that the fire destroyed approximately 20,000–21,000 acres, adding that locals are still recovering from the stress of the event.

The fire in the Kalimok–Brashlen protected area near Tutrakan has also been extinguished. Spanning two days, it affected 850 acres, including land belonging to the villages of Tsar Samuil and Nova Cherna. According to the Ruse Environmental Inspectorate, no protected bird species were harmed.

Separately, Hristo Gadzhev, Chairman of the Defense Committee, has recommended that oversight and investigative bodies review the procurement of the Guardian fire suppression system for military aircraft. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov previously stated in a written response that the €6.7 million contract was signed in mid-2022.

Gadzhev noted that it is the prosecutor’s responsibility to determine whether the deal caused financial harm to the state. He has requested full documentation from both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy, which managed arrangements for an additional investment linked to the purchase. He also pointed out that the decision favored the Italian supplier, given that the system has not been used for firefighting in three years. While no payment was made, the company’s €6.7 million in expenses were recognized, releasing it from obligations to invest in Bulgaria or face equivalent penalties.

Tags: firefighting, Pirin, Bulgaria

